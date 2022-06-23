Former Kentucky lawmaker Wilson Stone, 69, passed away Friday at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
Stone was the District 22 representative from 2009 until Dec. 31, 2020. The Democrat’s district included Simpson, Allen and Warren counties, and his passing from cancer affected many who worked with him over the years.
Franklin’s James Mooneyhan, also a Democrat, was a strong supporter of Stone and had grown a bond with him.
“He always told you what he thought about anything you asked him, and never wavered from that. Spent a lot of time interviewing him. Great interview. He was just a great asset to the Democratic Party, to Simpson and Allen counties. He was just a great friend and a great guy. He was a straight up guy.
“Before I became involved with the media (at WFKN), I was involved with him as a candidate. I met him and talked to him, and felt like he was a man to take the place of (Rob) Wilkey. Wilkey resigned, Simpson and Allen and Warren had to get together and pick somebody, and I talked to him, and he just seemed like what he was. He had been on the school board I believe. He was the kind of guy who looked you in the eye and talked to you.”
Officials across the state remembered Stone’s character.
House Speaker David Osborne said Stone was a devoted public servant.
“Today, we mourn the loss of a man who devoted his life to making our commonwealth better,” Osborne said in a news release June 18. “Representative Stone was a well-respected legislator, but above all he was a gentleman and friend to many.
“Wilson knew great loss and faced a tragic health crisis and yet inspired all with his optimism and incredible faith. On behalf of the House of Representatives, I extend deepest condolences to his family as they continue to grieve.”
Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins released a statement on Wilson’s death and remembered him as a strong legislator:
“On behalf of the caucus he served in for more than a decade, including several as one of its leaders, I want to extend condolences to Wilson Stone’s family and pray for them during this difficult time. Wilson personified exactly what a legislator should be. He served his district as well as anyone I have ever seen, and he was a friend to everyone he ever met. He was a strong voice for agriculture and rural communities as well as education, and all of Kentucky is better off because he was in the General Assembly. It’s difficult to state just how much he will be missed.”
Stone also had worked as a trainer for the Kentucky School Board Association, and served on the Allen County School Board beginning in 1985. He was a member of the Agriculture Development Board, the YMCA, the Scottsville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Farm Bureau Board of Directors and many other organizations.
He served on various House committees during his political career, including House Appropriations and Revenue, House Agriculture, Banking and Insurance, Economic Development and Workforce Investment and Education.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lanna Jo Stone, Scottsville; one daughter, Catherine Clemons and husband, Blake, Leitchfield; an unborn grandson, Steven Wilson Clemons.
