Most metrics that measure the coronavirus in Kentucky dropped last week, for the second week in a row, with new cases dropping below 10,000 for the first time since the reporting week starting June 27. Even so, The New York Times ranks Kentucky’s rate of new cases in the last seven days first in the nation.

The state’s report for the Monday-through-Sunday reporting week showed 9,074 new cases, down 29% from 12,830 the previous week. The daily average decreased to 1,296 from 1,832.

