FRANKFORT — Secretary of State Michael Adams announced on July 29 that voter registration continues to rebound after two years of stasis, with 8,486 new voters added in June.

Before the fall campaign heats up and early voting starts, now is a good time to check voter information at govoteky.com.

— Kentucky Secretary of State's Office

