FRANKFORT — Secretary of State Michael Adams announced on July 29 that voter registration continues to rebound after two years of stasis, with 8,486 new voters added in June.
Before the fall campaign heats up and early voting starts, now is a good time to check voter information at govoteky.com.
In June, 5,733 voters were removed from the rolls, 3,251 deceased voters, 1,350 voters convicted of felonies, 948 who moved out of state, 115 voters who voluntarily de-registered, 66 adjudged mentally incompetent and three duplicate registrations.
Republican registrants account for 45.2% of the electorate, with 1,612,060 voters. Republican registration increased by 3,857 voters, a 0.24% increase. Democratic registrants account for 45.1% of the electorate, with 1,609,569 voters. Democratic registration dropped by 2,754, a 0.17% decrease. Voters with other affiliations, including independent, account for 9.7% of the electorate, with 345,674 voters. Other registration increased by 1,650 voters, a 0.48% increase.
— Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office
— Kentucky Secretary of State's Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.