RUSNWS-06-29-23 DRIVE IN

Cranes from MDI Construction dismantle the drive-in.

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

The Franklin Drive-in is gone. However, its mission in life is not complete. The drive-in is being relocated to Coopertown, Tenn. on the outskirts of Springfield, about 33 miles from its original home.

On June 2nd, Kenneth Hannah of MDI Construction oversaw a crew manning two crane trucks, which carefully lifted away sections of the screen along with the structural underpinnings and the rest of the theater projection equipment. Within a few hours, the landscape was blank. The drive-in theater that had stood for so many years at Franklin’s southern border had disappeared.

