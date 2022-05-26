She has sung at the White House, at Cape Canaveral for an historic space shuttle crew, which included a longtime friend, at the Paris Air Show for the Launch of the International Space Station, on the National Mall for a quarter of a million Girl Scouts, and won a publishing deal with Warner Bros. and a major record deal with Sony Music Nashville.
But Teresa Suber — just plain Teresa, as she goes by in the music industry — had a humble, quiet beginning to uncovering her singing talent. Her story begins in the basement of her childhood home in Connecticut. A shy girl, Teresa found a quiet place to escape and emulate her favorite singer, Linda Ronstadt.
You can see Teresa in this very role as she and her band will perform Ronstadt’s hits on June 11 at the Goodnight Auditorium.
“As a young girl, I didn’t know you could actually choose to be a musician. I thought it was a birthright, that you were born Linda Ronstadt. I just sang all the time because I loved it. Singing actually saved my life; my family was a little crazy and the craziness vanished when I sang.
“My dad was a cabinet maker and together we finished off the basement of our house. We built a large storage closet, and one day he brought home an enormous full-length mirror someone had given him. He leaned it against the back wall of the closet. Nearly every night, after I did my homework, I’d slip into the basement where I had a ritual. I would slide open the closet door, push the clothes aside and reveal the mirror. I’d turn on my stereo, put on my favorite Linda LP and a dress that looked like one she’d wear, and in that mirror, I would be Linda Ronstadt. I spent most of my teenage years in that basement.
“It’s hard for me to believe, and I lived it, that shyness ruled my early years.”
It would be much later when Teresa would overcome that timidity and perform before thousands. Her grandmother had bought her a guitar when Teresa was 13. She quickly learned enough chords to accompany herself. She was asked to sing at weddings and parties and before she knew it, every weekend was booked. And she was getting paid.
She was “roped into” participating in a talent show that she subsequently won. At 17, she out-sang 25 hopefuls, winning the lead singer role in her first rock band, STORM, which achieved regional success.
A second-place finish in another regional talent show in Boston would ultimately mark the beginning of a new chapter for Teresa. After her performance, while in the powder room, a woman struck up a conversation with her. She said, “I don’t know if you’re going to win, you should, but regardless, you need to move to Nashville. Here’s my card, call me when you get there.” The woman was from Warner Brothers Records and a judge in the talent show.
During this stretch, Teresa was performing up and down the East Coast as well as working part-time as an office manager. Her bosses, Phil Feltman and Howard Werner, owned properties in Connecticut as well as a resort in Cancun, Mexico. “After hearing me sing for the first time, Phil and Howard called me into their office where they announced, ‘We want to make a record … on you.’ They formed a corporation, and called it TERESA Inc. They put $50,000 in an account, and they literally said do whatever you need to do. Thanks to Howard and Phil, I recorded some demos and moved to Nashville and never looked back.”
“I moved here to be Garthena Brooks, and while that didn’t happen,” Teresa said with a laugh, “I did get close. At one point I was the most famous, non-famous person in Nashville. I knew everyone from Garth Brooks to Trisha Yearwood, before they were together, they were married to other people. Faith Hill sang back-up in my band, how funny is that? I hear she’s done pretty well for herself, not because of me. When I got a record deal, they were all very happy for me.
“It just so happened that I landed at Sony at a very bumpy time. Shortly after inking the deal, my key man left the label, which left me in no-man’s land. And so I asked to leave the label, too. I moved on, taking a chance that I might get another record deal one day, but that never materialized.”
What did happen is a wonderful affiliation with Girl Scouts of the U.S.A.
Teresa has brought a new voice to Girl Scouting as they adopted her song, Brave New Girls, as their battle cry. It is Teresa’s “Girls Can Do Anything” theme that is woven through all of the tracks on her I Love Being a Girl Scout and Girls Of Courage CDs, a collection of songs she was commissioned to compose by the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A.
Brave New Girls is the song Teresa co-wrote for her friend, astronaut Catherine “Cady” G. Coleman, who later requested it as the wake-up song during the first-ever female commanded shuttle mission.
When Teresa signed her record deal, she didn’t call her mom, dad or sister first, she called Coleman. “I called Cady because she beats me at everything and I thought, finally I have something cool to share. Well, when she answered the phone I blurted out, ‘I’ve got some great news!’ She said, ‘Me, too! I just got my launch date!’ And just like that, she beat me again! I was mad at her for a nano-second, but then of course, I was very excited and proud for her. So much so I was inspired to write a song for her. I sent her the demo and she approached NASA handing the recording to the administrator saying, ‘I want my friend’s song to be the Official Mission Wake-Up Song.’ ”
While she didn’t reach mega-stardom, Teresa, at least her recorded song, made it into outer space, and Garth Brooks can’t say that. Teresa doesn’t have any qualms with the way her career has gone.
“God has had a much cooler plan for me than I could have ever dreamed up.”
While Teresa has performed her original music all over the world, that little girl in the basement has come full circle. She has put together a band of A-list musicians and together they comprise LONG LONG TIME, A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt.
With the 2019 release of the documentary, The Sound of My Voice, and with all the coverage of her battle with Parkinson’s, Ronstadt’s public profile has been on the upswing.
When asked about this challenge of performing Ronstadt material, Teresa said, “Not only was her music the soundtrack of my youth, Linda Ronstadt was the artist who inspired me to chase my own dream of being a professional singer. I was blessed to have had a chance to work with her in the recording studio, and I wouldn’t be doing this unless I knew in my heart that I could do right by Linda and her music.”
LONG LONG TIME will perform Saturday, June 11 at the newly renovated Goodnight Auditorium, Tickets are available through eTix and also are available at Franklin Sporting Goods, 118 North Main St. in Franklin. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Franklin-Simpson Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.