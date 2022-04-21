A local GOP political candidates forum is expected to be a crowded event Tuesday, April 26, at the Franklin-Simpson Community Park Ag Building.
The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will be moderated with three to four questions for each candidate.
“As far as I know, they’ve all indicated they’re going to be there,” said Daniel Coates, chair of the Republican Party in Simpson County. “It’s going to be very interesting. We’re going to have a lot of participation. We’ve never had this many Republicans running for office before.”
The political landscape in Simpson County has undergone quite a change in the past 10 years. Coates said “just like 10 years ago, it was like 7-1 Democrats. and we didn’t have any Republicans running for any of the offices, and so, if you got to vote for our city or county office, you had to be registered as a Democrat, pretty much, because that was all that was running, and the elections were decided in the primaries.”
The disparity in the number of Republicans to Democrats is closing, but there are still more Democrats registered, he said.
“But it’s getting very close,” he said.
In Simpson County as of April 15, voters registered as Democrat outnumbered those registered as Republican by 660. There were 6,985 voters registered as Democrat and 6,325 registered as Republican.
Candidates will address the crowd in groups running for the same office and will have about two minutes to answer predetermined questions.
The primary is May 17.
“I’m expecting a pretty good turnout for this because there is so much interest in the election,” Coates said. “I think we’ll have a pretty good crowd.”
