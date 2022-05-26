The Junior American Citizens recognized winners of various contests during a reception at the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin Simpson.
The JAC contest is held annually in Simpson County. This year the theme of the contest was: The 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: Rise and Shine for Duty, Honor, and Patriotism.
JAC is a division of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Through its clubs and contests, the JAC program teaches school aged children the principles of democratic government, good citizenship and appreciation of American heritage and history.
Students across America have participated in the DAR JAC programs since 1901. By reaching out to students in grades K-12 across the United States, the program fosters the idea that the rights and responsibilities of citizenship can and should be taught at an early age.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.