The Simpson County Grand Jury met in session on the 10th day of May 2023 and returned into open court indictments against the following individuals:
Sarada R. Walter — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition $1,000<$10,000
Zachary A. Bray — Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); and Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)
Tony R. Belcher — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Steven J. Gibson — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Donald I. Pickering — Careless Driving; Trafficking in Marijuana (8 OZ to < 5 LBS), 1st Offense; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher D. King — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree; Possession of Marijuana; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Steven D. Roberson — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or > Offense (> OR = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance within 1,000 Feet of a School; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; No Operators/Moped License; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Possession of Marijuana; and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Jonathan C. Vaughn Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Tampering with Physical Evidence; and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Ashley J. Steiner — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
William J.C. Frye — Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Reckless Driving; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree — Police Officer (7 counts); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (2 counts); Disregarding a Traffic Control Device — Traffic Light; Disregarding Stop Sign; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Trespass of Key Infrastructure Assets, 1st Offense; and Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree
Kyle D. Henson — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
Donnie L. Morgan — Flagrant Non-Support
Sharon E. Adamson — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition (Shoplifting); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or > Offense (Methamphetamine); Tampering with Physical Evidence; and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Tabitha N. Shelton — Improper Display of Registration Plates; License Plate Not Legible; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Possession of an Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
William L. Lewis, IV — Rear License Not Illuminated; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sherry L. Jacques — Hitchhiking — Disregarding Traffic Regulation by Pedestrian; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified); Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container, 1st Offense; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Kimberly A. Boggs — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Cocaine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Tampering with Physical Evidence; and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Dustin C. Strunk — No Tail Lamps; Failure of Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container; and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified)
Kyle D. Henson — Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); and Failure to Notify Change of Address of Department of Transportation
Tonya L. Traffanstedt — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition (Shoplifting) $1,000 < $10,000; and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition (Shoplifting)(3 counts)
April L. Harris No/Expired Registration Plates; No Operators/Moped License; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 2nd Offense; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (< 2 GMS Methamphetamine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (9 counts); and Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle
Tammy L. Allen — Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree
Joshua M. Parrigan — One Headlight; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified); Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License; Tampering with Physical Evidence; and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
Zeek H. Wilson — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition (Shoplifting); and Tampering with Physical Evidence
Vanessa S. Keith — Promoting Contraband, 2nd Degree; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor Indictment)
Kyle D. Henson — Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Mr. Morgan would like to take the time to thank the individuals serving on the Grand Jury for their taking time from their busy schedules in order to perform their duties on the Grand Jury for the citizens of Simpson County. The Grand Jurors’ employers are to be commended for allowing them to serve in this capacity.
Note: Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictment in open court to the Circuit Judge; they are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
