The Franklin City Commission on Monday set a Nov. 17 date for a public get-together at the Cornerstone Building to review results from a survey to collect public input for Franklin Forward 2040, a comprehensive plan to be used as a guidebook for growth and planning in the city.

Those taking the survey were asked to rate items such as traffic flow, ease of parking, ease of traveling by car, the variety of housing options, education and cost of living.

