The Franklin City Commission on Monday set a Nov. 17 date for a public get-together at the Cornerstone Building to review results from a survey to collect public input for Franklin Forward 2040, a comprehensive plan to be used as a guidebook for growth and planning in the city.
Those taking the survey were asked to rate items such as traffic flow, ease of parking, ease of traveling by car, the variety of housing options, education and cost of living.
Survey participants also were asked to rate the importance of issues such as preservation of wildlife, the habitat, clean air, clean water, protection of green spaces and agricultural lands, maintaining the community as it is or providing diversity among residents, the need for housing opportunities and types of housing and what types of future growth would like to be seen.
Types of possible growth rated in the survey included shopping centers, office parks, mobile home parks, multi-family residences, family farms, agriculture related businesses, single-family homes, heavy industry and condominiums.
The survey also sought to gauge what type of businesses are most important to the community such as agriculture, home-based, industrial and manufacturing, tourism and recreation.
Ryan Holmes of EHI Consultants spoke to the commission and said the response from the four-month survey was above average.
Commissioners just received the results and are going over them ahead of the Nov. 17 meeting.
Affordable housingJolie Brown, executive director of the Housing Authority of Franklin and Franklin Affordable Housing, gave a presentation about tentative plans for a new affordable housing neighborhood.
Brown provided sketches of what the subdivision would look like, though she said it is so early in the planning that the shape and scope of the project could change.
The project was made possible by a donation of land by the city, a corner lot next to South Central Bank. The lot was sold and the proceeds will help to put the 63-home neighborhood in place.
A communications tower for Franklin and Simpson County communications equipment will cost more than anticipated because of the terrain on which it will be built, over a landfill.
Robert Palmer, Simpson County Emergency Management director, said the issue requires more concrete to be poured to make the tower stable, an issue that was anticipated to be possible, he said.
Motorola will pay for half of the extra cost. The city and county will split the remainder — $65,000.
In other moves, the commission:
- Approved a $51,750 quote from Southeast Banking Systems to install a pneumatic tubing system that will allow customers to pay their utility bills to the city via a drive-through.
-Approved a resolution for application of a Kentucky Homeland Security grant to help fund a new position that would be utilized to prevent hackers from shutting down the city’s computer system.
-Passed a second summary reading to annex about 16 acres on the west side of 31-W South “in accordance with the comprehensive plan of annexation.”
