The Simpson County Water District Board of Commissioners has announced the appointment of Jacob Cuarta as the new general manager.
He will also serve as the general manager for Warren County Water District and Butler County Water System Inc. Cuarta, replaces John Dix, who is retiring in June after serving our community for over 30 years.
Cuarta previously led the Water Quality and Operations Division for Pasco County Utilities in Florida, a large public utility with over 122,000 customers. While overseeing all water production/treatment, data analytics and distribution system water quality, he was engaged in strong customer service and regulatory legislative affairs.
Prior to that role, Cuarta worked as a project manager for the Southwest Florida Water Management District, completing oversight on a vast array of projects, such as transmission, production, pumping, residential conservation through automated metering infrastructure and leak detection.
He also has worked with the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection providing operator certification training in water treatment, distribution and wastewater system operations.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as general manager,” Cuarta said. “I look forward to building upon the legacy of dedication to ensure high-quality water and wastewater services throughout the entire service area. The strong team culture combined with a spirit of giving reinforced my decision to return to my Kentucky roots.”
A graduate of Western Kentucky University, Cuarta holds a master’s degree in public health, with heavy emphasis in all aspects of environmental health and earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental science. Originally from Bowling Green, he has family embedded in the Bowling Green community for more than 75 years and is excited to return to the area with his wife and 4-year-old daughter.
About Simpson County Water DistrictSimpson Water is a public water utility serving more than 3,500 customers and transporting over 1.1 million gallons a day throughout Simpson County. The system includes over 400 miles of pipeline in the Simpson Water service area, which spans 260 square miles. For more information visit www.simpsonwater.com.
— Submitted
