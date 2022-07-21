‘Stuff the Bus’ event set for Friday at Priceless IGA
Simpson County Schools is hosting a “Stuff the Bus” event at Priceless IGA of Franklin at 1350 Harding Road on Friday.
“Stuff the Bus” mobiles are available for purchase at IGA to help buy school supplies for Simpson County students.
German American Bank will donate by matching all donations and mobiles purchased up to $1,500.
Activities, including a bake sale and giveaways, are planned throughout the event.
Family and Resources Youth of Simpson County workers will be there to accept donations.
Simpson schools to have a drive-through backpack giveaway
Simpson County Schools is having a drive-through backpack giveaway Aug. 12 at the Beasley House at 329 College St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The giveaway is for Simpson County students only.
Commodities to be distributed at two locales Tuesday
Feeding America USDA Commodities will be distributed at Franklin-Simpson Community Park on Tuesday from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Distribution will be drive-through only. To limit contact, car trunks should be clear. Proof of residency is requested.
To pick up commodities for another household, a permission note and proof of residency is required for the household.
For more information, call Community Action at 270-586-3238.
A CSFP Commodity distribution will be held Tuesday in the parking lot on John J. Johnson Avenue between the African American Heritage Center and Brooks Wright Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Recipients must be at least 60 years old, live in Simpson County and be within income guidelines.
To apply, call Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
C-Dock Boyz next up Friday for concert series
The 2022 Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series resumes Friday with a performance by the C-Dock Boyz on the Courthouse lawn bandstand from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The performance is free to attend. Those attending may bring blankets or chairs to sit on. Chair rentals will be available for $2 courtesy of F-S Renaissance.
Food vendor trucks will be available.
“A good group of guys, some of them are younger, some are older, but they sound really, really good,” F-S Renaissance Executive Director Kim Roberts said. “They’ll be kind of doing a mix between classic rock, country, they do a little bit of everything. They’re going to mix it up and do a little bit of both.”
The next concert in the series is by Buelers Day Off on July 29. The final two concerts for this summer’s series are Aug. 12 and 19.
Friends of the Library book sale starts Wednesday
The Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale is Wednesday through July 30 in the basement at the Goodnight Memorial Library on South Main Street.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through July 29 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30.
Proceeds benefit the Goodnight Memorial Library.
AARP Chapter 335 to meet today at FBC
AARP Chapter Number 335 meets at 10:30 a.m. today at First Baptist Church.
An inside picnic and games are planned along with two special guests from the state AARP.
A toilet paper drive for Good Samaritan is planned.
Those attending are asked to wear red, white and blue.
Summer Feeding Program continues through Aug. 5
The Summer Feeding Program at the African American Heritage Center at 500 Jefferson St. continues through Aug. 5.
Free sack lunches will be available for children in Kindergarten through 12th grade from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
Revival planned at East Side Missionary Baptist Church
There will be a revival at East Side Missionary Baptist Church at 7 p.m. nightly.
The church is at 210 East Street. All are welcome.
‘Art in the Park’ each Thursday in July
Franklin Presbyterian Church, in partnership with Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation, is offering “Art in the Park” each Thursday morning during July at Community Park.
The free activities are for ages pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Each week’s activities focus on a different theme.
Activities will be at Rotary Pavilion Number 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registered participants may show up during these hours.
To register, call the parks and recreation office at 270-586-8999.
