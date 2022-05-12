If the Strawberry Golf Tournament in Franklin was any indication of the growth of this year’s Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival in Portland, Tenn., then it should be a resounding success.
Kristen Daughtry, event coordinator at the Portland Chamber of Commerce, said the tournament had a record number of teams.
“We sold out for golf tournament, 31 teams, which is a record for us, that’s awesome,” she said.
The carnival was to start Tuesday at Richland Park. It will be open through Saturday, and the Farmers Market today will have its grand opening beginning at 3:30 p.m. and will be open until 7 p.m.
That grand opening will be followed by the debut of the Strawberry Arts Showcase from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Milo’s restaurant in downtown Portland.
“Really, the new thing this year that we haven’t done before will be the art show, the Strawberry Art Showcase,” Daughtry said. “You can go to the Farmers Market and then walk right over to Milo’s for the art show. We have about 30 entries.”
There will be strawberries available.
“Some local farmers are starting to get them in,” Daughtry said last week. “I know Bradley Country Acres is doing pick your own right now. Harbin Hollow is going to get berries from local farmers and (Michelle Harbin) has them at her store,” which is Harbin Hollow at 809 North Broadway in Portland.
Hundreds of vendors will be set up. Food vendors will be set up on North Russell Street in front of City Hall.
On Saturday, the main day of festival activities, the day will conclude with the annual Strawberry Parade that afternoon.
Popular with children, the Robocars demonstration returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Shuttle service will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from Portland High School.
Below is the remaining schedule beginning Friday:
Friday, May 13
Strawberry Jam & Fireworks, Old Hickory Credit Union stage off Market Street
5 p.m. Live Music and food vendors open
5 p.m. Classic Car Cruise, Main Street
7 p.m. Headliner band, Resurrection, a Journey tribute band
8:30 p.m. Fireworks
Carnival at Richland Park, 5 p.m. to close, 303 Portland Ave.
Saturday, May 14
Portland Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m.-11 a.m., First Baptist Church Gym, 106 N. Broadway, Portland, $8 adults/$5 kids.
Strawberry Stride 5K, Portland High School, 600 College St., Portland
8 a.m. 5K U.S. Track & Field — Certified TN05010DJR
8:45 a.m. Kids Fun Run
Portland Chamber Vendor Areas, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Kids Town USA, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $5 for all-day play, Main Street.
Mechanical Bull, 9 a.m., located in Section C off McGlothlin Street, $5 per ride, cash only.
Strawberry Jam, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free live music on two stages.
Robocars Demonstration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Strawberry Farmers will be set up beginning at 10 a.m. on Hwy. 109 near Market Street while supplies last.
Where are you From Map & Festival T-shirts/10 a.m.
Magic Show, 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., free admission at North Russell Street stage.
Carnival/12 p.m. to closing, Richland Park.
Bingo/1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Mascot Meet and Greet/3 p.m.
Mascot Race/3:45 p.m.
Parade is at 4 p.m. The theme is “All Aboard the Strawberry Express. The parade starts at Freedom Drive, travels Hwy. 109 south and ends at Portland East Middle School.
