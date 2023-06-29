One Team One Dream (OTOD), Franklin’s travel basketball league for children in grades 3 through 6, has been around for eight years. Founded by Carlton Hogan, the league is currently under the leadership of Jeffrey Phillips, Hogan’s nephew, and Marla Downey. For two and a half years Phillips has been the head coach for the 4th, 5th, and 6th grade teams and Downey is the 3rd grade head coach.

The OTOD league recently made news by spending an entire Saturday doing landscaping for the Simpson County Boys and Girls Club.

