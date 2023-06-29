One Team One Dream (OTOD), Franklin’s travel basketball league for children in grades 3 through 6, has been around for eight years. Founded by Carlton Hogan, the league is currently under the leadership of Jeffrey Phillips, Hogan’s nephew, and Marla Downey. For two and a half years Phillips has been the head coach for the 4th, 5th, and 6th grade teams and Downey is the 3rd grade head coach.
The OTOD league recently made news by spending an entire Saturday doing landscaping for the Simpson County Boys and Girls Club.
Phillips recently sat down to talk about all things OTOD, including the reason for the community service project. “The OTOD league hardly ever has a weekend when they’re not traveling,” he said, “and we owe a debt of gratitude to the Boys and Girls Club, they let us use their basketball court to practice. So, when we had a free weekend, I asked the teams if they’d be willing to do some work to help out the Boys & Girls Club, and they were.”
The organization was started to give kids a fun and challenging activity, as well as prepare them for middle and high school basketball. But there’s more to it in Phillips’ book. “I love sports for teaching life lessons,” he said. “The skills you learn in sports are needed in every area of life. For instance, on the court you work with a team, and later on in life, you have co-workers, bosses, and employees. You’ve got to know how to lead and how to follow. Playing sports teaches that lesson.”
There are around 40 kids in the league and 50 volunteers showed up for the landscaping project, counting parents. “I was so proud of the kids, and also the parents,” Phillips said. “The parents are the real MVPs of any travel sports team. It takes dedication to make a league like this work, and these parents go above and beyond the requirement.”
The OTOD league practices every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. “Most of the practices are two hours,” said Phillips, “but Sundays are our long days, every age group has a two-hour practice over the day.”
The OTOD league has been practicing since December. “We usually don’t start practicing until January, but there were some early tournament possibilities, and I wanted to get ready for them,” Phillips said. “Most of our tournaments are in Kentucky, and also quite a few in Tennessee.”
Travel basketball is organized through an online organization called Exposure, which lists “Exposure-certified” basketball tournaments for all age groups. The website also tracks scores in real time, handles scheduling, and offers marketing. “Exposure tournaments might get a player some exposure with a college coach,” said Phillips. “But mostly it’s just an excellent tool for locating and selecting tournaments that are right for our league.”
The Franklin middle school basketball coaches work with Phillips to help prepare young players for seventh-grade basketball. Franklin schools do not have sixth-grade basketball teams yet, and Phillips schedules his fifth and sixth-grade teams into local tournaments frequently. “This year we’ve played in Russellville, Logan County, Todd County, and Monroe County,” he said. “Our kids will be seeing these players on the court for their entire school careers. This is one way we help out, by preparing the OTOD players for middle school and high school basketball.”
Phillips thinks the Franklin OTOD teams are showing steady improvement. “They’re all on different levels,” he said, “but my fifth-grade team is really good. They’ve already played 10 tournaments, and they’ve won four of the 10. My fourth-grade team just got started this year, but they’re showing great progress as well.”
Playing travel sports is not free. “It costs between $200 and $250 per person for the season, but we do fundraisers to try to offset that,” Phillips explained. “As a matter of fact, this year we held a raffle, and the high school boys’ basketball team stepped in to help us because I did not know you had to have a gambling license to hold a raffle. The high school team already has its gambling license, so they fronted the event for us.”
The project could not be done without assistants, and Phillips was quick to list them. “Marty Sharer helps me with the fourth grade — our new team — and Tremaine Partinger helps with 5th and 6th-grade teams. Rowland Crafton and Charles McCutchen, Jr. are also assistants. And of course, Marla Downey is assisted by her daughter, Sidney.”
The travel sports industry is a huge national trend, per Phillips. “Travel teams are a way to give your child experience,” he said. “In the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) league, which is a more advanced circuit than Exposure, college coaches attend the tournaments regularly. My goal is for our Franklin teams to move into the AAU but truthfully, we’re not ready to compete in that circuit yet. But within the next few years, we will be.”
Phillips thinks travel sports have a lot to offer Franklin. “I would love to find a way to get a gym space of our own with multiple courts,” he said. “An investor could make a lot of money from it. If there were a multiple-court facility in Franklin, it could be used for a lot of sports — basketball, baseball, and even pickleball. And if we were able to host Exposure certified tournaments, it would be good for the city, both for finance and for reputation.”
Coach Jeffrey Phillips has a dream of his own. It’s a dream he pursues every week as he teaches basketball — and life lessons — to the OTOD kids of Franklin.
