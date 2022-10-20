Nineteen local candidates participated in the 2022 Primary Election Forum on Oct. 11, sponsored by the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission, at the courthouse.
Each candidate responded to several questions.
Candidates on hand who are in contested races were:
• County clerk: Austin Johnson (R) and Dewana Eaton (D)
• Judge-executive: Mason B arnes (R) and Brent Deweese (D)
• Magistrate West District: Jeffrey Burr (R) and Nathaniel Downey (D)
• Constable West District: Darryl L. Carver (R) and Chuck Fleming (D)
• Mayor (nonpartisan race): Larry Dixon and Kelly Bush
• City commission (nonpartisan): Jamie Powell, Dale McCreary, Brownie Bennett, Buddy Sliger Jr., Wendell A. Stewart and Herbert Williams.
• Family court judge: Ashley Douglas and Tim Mefford.
City commission candidates responded to the following question“Why do you want to serve, why do you feel you’re qualified to serve, and what temperament should a candidate have?”
Herbert Williams: “I decided to run to be re-elected for city commissioner because I feel like I’m qualified to be a city commissioner because I’ve served eight or nine terms on the city commission. I feel the only reason why I’m running is Franklin is my home, and I love Franklin, and I’ve spent a lot of time just being a mouthpiece for the people that vote for the candidates. That’s my purpose for running, and I feel like I’ve spent most or part of my life being in city government. I think the temperament should be a God-fearing man, a man that treats people like he wants to be treated, and also be concerned with the growth of the city of Franklin and Simpson County. Those things that you have to have that type of temperament because we all have to answer to somebody. That’s what I’ve tried to do in the past and what I hope to continue.”
Brownie Bennett: My name is Brownie Bennett and I’m in my second term as city commissioner. The reason that I wanted to run for city commission is I’ve been involved in this community in lots of civic organizations, boards, panels, clubs and I just felt that was the next step, so I ran for city commission four years ago and got elected and have developed the experience, qualifications that I need and I hope to be re-elected. We’ve done a lot of good things this last four years, there’s many of them I’d like to see to fruition. For instance, I want to see the police station finished. We want to fund our police, not de-fund our police. We have some sidewalks that are going to be taken care of and built for our students to be safer. We’ve got some green space that we want to work on that’s going to be available for the park. We’ve just got a lot of things that we want to do and to accomplish and finish, and I want to be a part of it. As far as why I am qualified, well, I feel like four years of working with the city commissioners and working with the mayor and the city managers, that has given me the qualifications and experience that I need to continue the job that we’re doing. As far as the temperament that you need, I feel everyone needs to be telling the facts and truth, sharing the information needed but also be willing to answer the tough questions. I don’t mind answering the tough questions. I don’t mind telling the people what we’re doing because I feel like we’re doing the right thing.”
Wendell Stewart: “I am serving, finishing my 10th term as city commissioner... . I’ve been in Franklin all my life. I’m a business owner here — 37 years. Franklin is my home and always has been home. I love it here, and I always want to make sure that being a part of this community that I’m not part of the problem, I’m part of the solution. That’s why I want to be involved in the city government. What makes me a qualified candidate. Just depends on who you ask. But for me, what makes me qualified is something that runs into the question of temperament — I would like to use the term balance. Number one, you have to be a good listener, and I’ve had to learn to do that over the years because as an elected official, these things just don’t happen overnight. It happens in time. Second thing that I would like to say as far as a part of the connection of why I would be a good candidate is never take things personal. Sometimes you do, but try to never take things personal because anybody that has something to say to an elected official has a right. As a taxpayer, you have a right to feel how you feel and say some of the things you do. Hopefully, whatever that is, it will be respectful. And lastly, I always want to look at everyone as I look at myself. What do I want for myself. What I want for myself is what I would like to think I want for everybody else, and that is an opportunity to live in a safe community. The one that cares about it and make sure it is maintained in the proper way that is fitting.”
Dale McCreary: “I’ve been in Franklin all my life, raised here, raised my family here... . Lifelong resident of Simpson County. Been a public servant for over 21 years as a paramedic for the community and currently in Franklin-Simpson EMS, Taxing District. Why do I want to serve? I want to continue to serve Franklin and Simpson County. I love the city. I’ve had many opportunities to move away, relocate for higher paying positions and I chose not to. I chose to stay in Franklin to raise my family here. Why am I qualified to serve? I fee like I’m qualified to serve on the commission due to my current and past management experience. My position is the EMS director for the taxing district. I was appointed in 2014 to be the director, and I faced an unbalanced budget of over $40,000 in the red. We had used-up equipment and we faced many challenges ... We made a substantial improvement. We had a balanced budget every year under my stewardship, and we also have cash reserves. I’m currently responsible for a $1.8 million budget, and again, we keep it running in the black. I feel like I’ve exhibited excellent stewardship and critical thinking skills to assist in solving issues I feel like I could pass on to the city. I think I proved myself with diligence and longevity and honestly I think I’ve demonstrated the ability to serve. And the temperament, I agree with Mr. Stewart. I think you have to have great listening skills, and you should have a mild temperament. I think I’ve shown that by working with the boards and officials for the last 10 years without any conflict.”
Jamie Powell: “I’m the retired chief of police. I’m seeking my eighth term on the city commission. I have been in public service with the city for 46 years. I’m experienced. I’m dedicated. I have the ability to do the job. I will treat each one of you all honestly, fairly, with love, compassion, respect and equal treatment. I love Franklin. I love the citizens, and if you know me, you know that I’m the same yesterday, today and tomorrow.”
Buddy Sliger: “I’m 52 years old, born and raised in Franklin ... and I want to serve my community and serve the people of our town because I lived here my entire life, and I just want to give back to my community. I will try to make Franklin financially strong through jobs, improving streets and infrastructure. I want to help by bringing balance to our community, and why I think I’m qualified is because I’ve worked hand-in-hand with my dad in the excavating business for 27 years where I’ve had the pleasure to work for the city public works department in sewer, storm water, streets and I’ve got a real good relationship with the city. I have good people skills. I try to be positive. I try to have good relations with all the ones I work with. I feel like a candidate’s temperament needs to be consistently professional and open-minded to all situations, and I think they need to be slow to anger.”
Question 2: “How do you plan to handle infrastructure such as water pressure issues, garbage pickup delays, backup sewage problems, flooding in homes, areas that are becoming run down, people not keeping their property maintained?”
Jamie Powell: “We have budgeted $1.2 million in this coming budget for infrastructure. We have a lot of money dedicated for infrastructure upgrades. Water pressure, the national average is 20 PSI. The city is between 35 and 55 (PSI). Garbage pickup, delays with the hiring of a new manager (at Scotty’s), to my knowledge in the last three months, especially on my part of town, we’ve had one incident when we had a one-day delay, but they were there the next day. Flooding in the homes done by work by the city, to my knowledge, we have not flooded any homes for any work the city has done. Areas that are becoming run down and people are not keeping their property maintained — last 10 years, we’ve tore down over 100 dilapidated structures, and there’s some new homes that has went back on some of those areas. We designate $25,000 every year to tear down old dilapidated structures, and if there is a water problem, a sewer problem or a garbage problem, if it is reported to the city, we will take the appropriate action to correct that problem. There will be a problem crop up from time to time because it’s impossible not to. But the city will take care of those problems.”
Dale McCreary: “I’m not going to touch on what the city is already under, you know, one of the funds they have allocated. I think most are all aware of that, so I’m going to try to answer a couple of these with some common sense approach. The water pressure is used, to my knowledge, there’s some been talk of some — and I can’t confirm this but but it came from people in the city — that there’s a water tower elevation problem on one of the towers, maybe it’s 45 feet too low. Does everyone know that to fix that, that would be a big project an engineer would have to look at that, and that’s way over my pay grade. So, an engineer would have to look at that to see if there’s any more options for that — if it could be lifted up. I’m not sure, and another option might be to install assist pumps if the incoming water supply is sufficient. Again, that’s an engineering problem, but I’ve been knocking on doors and business people back behind ... the hospital, and definitely some residents have water pressure issues there. Some state that in the afternoons, water just dribbles out of the faucets. So we need to work together as a group to try to solve that, and that’s why I think my background comes in to be a part of that — solutions. Garbage pickup, I think they’ve got a new person heading that up and I’ve heard improvements, but if it were to happen again, I think we have to have somewhere in the contractual agreement that if they don’t do their job, there will be some kind of a penalty, monetarily, and if that all fails, I think all you can do is seek another provider to do a job that you want. The backup sewage problems, I do know the city has a lot of money ... committed to the main sewer on Main Street, which as everyone knows that’s a definite problem, and this isn’t something you can just fix in the next year or two. This is a long-term project. I’m not even sure you could bond it out because it would cost millions. We have to deal with that as problems pop up. We just have to address them and take care of them. The flooding of homes ... I’m not sure what that is, although there are some flooding issues on wet roads across some Simpson Elementary. I think that needs to be looked at when it rains hard they have big issues over there, and the part about not keeping property up, I understand we have a new codes officer. He’s going to have to stay on top of that and ensure the codes are enforced and adhered to and with the support of city government.”
Herbert Williams: “The city has forecast the next 10 years to spend $14.6 million in inflow structure improvements, and with that, the process that you had to go through with that problem, we have to thank God we have a city manager that reviews all proposals, developments, which includes storm water calculations. As far as the sanitation pickup, as it’s already been stated that we do have a new manager into that and I know in the past, we’ve had weeks where I live of non-pickup, but I think since we changed management, we’ve only had the one day (of delayed pickup), they picked it up on Sunday, so that was a big improvement and, what was the other? And we have a new code enforcer and we studied very well. She’s come up with a good reputation in her job. This is not her first rodeo, so we’re looking at that being very punctual also.”
Buddy Sliger: “I’m going to answer a couple of these together. The water pressure issues and the backup of sewer problems. Some of these issues could be coming from the new subdivisions that we’re getting in Franklin, and the new subdivisions are getting new infrastructure put in. But the infrastructures are running into the old, inadequate sewer systems and water. That could be the problem. We may be overfilling our lines and stuff that we have now. More water being used than what we’re supplying to the houses. I’d have to do some checking on that to see, and we also need to check our pumps, make sure we’re getting the right PSI’s to those. The flooding of the homes, we just have to get what the public works and work with them when they’re out on a job, make sure that they are completing their job the way it should be and the way it needs to be. Uh, the garbage pickup, that’s a Scott Waste problem. The city of Franklin has a contract with them to get a premium job for our citizens paying a premium price to get our trash picked up, and I think it’s their job to make sure that we’re getting our service. The areas that are being run down and people not taking care of their property, I’ve been working with some contractors in town that’s buying up some of these properties and building new homes on these properties and making things look beautiful on these streets and places that wouldn’t normally be attractive to live, and Habitat for Humanity is also using this for a good cause for low-income families.
Wendell Stewart: “OK, I won’t be redundant because obviously you’ve heard some of the things that some of the other commissioners that I’ve been working with have addressed. When we get elected, we are elected to be the best stewards that we can be to represent the tax dollars of the community. So trust me, when there are issues that we face, don’t think for one second that we are not aware of them and that we’re not trying to address them. We have to deal with things in three phases — the past, the present and the future. The future is so unclear, but we try to do what we can right now to create a future that’s going to be the best that we can have in this community. Now keep in mind, there’s a lot of past, as I just heard, I think, Mr. Sliger made mention of old, new running in the old. So we have to find a way to make these work together that’s going to be the best for the community. Now when we talk about sewer problems in this community, what are we really talking about? When we get four to five inches of rain, we have some problems, we have some serious problems. But today, yesterday and the day before that, has anybody complained about anything with the sewer? No, because we haven’t had four, five or six inches of rain. And trust me, when it happens, we go on full alert. Out at the sewer plant, those guys go out there and sometimes have to work all night to make sure that as that as that water goes, basically when more water falls than we can handle at one time, you’re going to have those problems, you’re going to have them. Yes, we do have a problem on Main Street that’s to be addressed. But a lot of the problems are, what I would like to say, downstream, meaning that there are a lot of other little infrastructure things that we’re working on to take care of that. I spoke so much about the sewer problems, that seemed to be the biggest problem, but we have an unfortunate problem in the city that we had to have our code enforcer to retire due to health issues, and we have filled that, so you will see improvement in that. Unfortunately, we don’t have, I don’t have enough time to talk about the things that I really think of that are heartfelt about the question as asked. But trust me, you can call me and talk to me and I’ll be willing to talk to you anytime.”
Brownie Bennett: “Now, just like Jamie said, we have spent $1.2 million already. In the next 10 years, we’re going to spend $14.6 million in infrastructure. There’s approximately 120 miles of city waterlines. The majority of those waterlines were build in 1920 and 1930, you know, with the old galvanized pipes. So we’re trying to replace those and yes, you might have some water pressure issues in different areas of the city, but as long as they are between 35 and 55 (PSI), the Division of Water says that is within reason. However, we have hired someone called Strand Associates to study the water pressure in certain areas and come back to us and let us know some of the things that we can do. As far the backup sewer problems, in the last seven years, we’ve only had two sewer backups (reported), so if they’re having sewer backups, they’re not calling. You know, we’ve got personnel on-call 24/7. They’ll be there within 30 minutes when someone calls. So I don’t know where all this problem is coming from, but they haven’t told us, so please, if you’ve got this problem, call us. We’ll be glad to take care of it. There’s approximately 105 miles of sewer lines in the city, and in the last eight years, we have spent $7.4 million on improving that. As far as flooding in the home ... a lot of times we’re not responsible for that. It’s the contractor. We are in the process — we have just finished increasing our subdivision regulations from 19 pages to 130 pages to solve some of those problems. We’ve had the people from the garbage company to the city commission meetings four times, so we tried, and they hired somebody new to replace the previous manager. As far as the dilapidated buildings, as you know, we’ve knocked down 100, and 283 mowing notices, 13 clutter and 25 abandoned vehicles — hired a new codes manager. There you go.”
