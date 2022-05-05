Hosparus Health looking for volunteers, including in SimpsonHosparus Health of Barren River is in need of volunteers in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties and will offer free training on Friday, May 13, and Friday, June 17, from 1 to 5 pm. CST at its Bowling Green office, 101 Riverwood Ave., Suite B.
Interested participants are encouraged to register for the training that best fits their schedule.
HBR provides hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families in their homes and healthcare facilities throughout its 10-county service area. The not-for-profit organization has offices in Bowling Green and Glasgow.
Patient/family support volunteers provide companionship to patients and respite for their caregivers. Working closely with the rest of the HBR care team, volunteers provide comfort and enhance quality of life during a very difficult time for patients and families. Volunteers may also make phone calls to patients and families from home, provide administrative support, help with community events and fundraising. HBR needs volunteers of all ages and interests.
To attend an in-person training, participants must fill out an application at hosparushealth.org/volunteer and complete online training modules. Interested volunteers are required to provide proof of a COVID vaccination.
For more information, call 270-782-7258.
Imagination Library Family EventSimpson County’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library event is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the downtown square. Vendors, activities and inflatables will be available, as well as performances from Kids on the Block. Enter to win door prizes such as tickets to the Hot Rods, a gift certificate to Franklin Tumblers, and more. The event is free.
Juneteenth Celebration set for June 18 at Lincoln ParkThe Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission Juneteenth Celebration will be June 18 at Lincoln Park.
Volunteers are needed for setup, beginning at 8 a.m., supervisors for Kiddie Land and people to work certain hours. Volunteers must be 18 or older.
Lunchtime on the Lawn set for May 13F-S Renaissance invites the public to Lunchtime on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 13. There will be live music by Tommy Johnson. Grab a quick lunch from one of the downtown restaurants or enjoy a ribeye or hamburger from the F-S Cattlemen and enjoy a picnic lunch.
