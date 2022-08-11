A Saturday storm packing strong straight-line winds led to damage and the closure of Jim Roberts Park for two days.
There were 20-plus trees downed or damaged, according to Franklin-Simpson Parks Director Lisa Deavers.
The park was scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, thanks in large part, Deavers said, to a Simpson County Jail work crew sent out by Jailer Eric Vaughn.
“Eric sent out three crews from the jail, because we only have three full-time on our maintenance crew and then our seasonal staff, they sent them out and they have really knocked it out.
“We had a couple of dugouts damaged, couple of fences damaged, some bleachers, different things like that. One was the tennis courts, on one side (a fence is) probably down half the length of the tennis court. The other fence is down on Field No. 2, because we had a tree fall on the dugout and on the gate.”
The dugout roof will need to be replaced, but the cinder block dugout withstood the winds. Luckily, Deavers said, the tree that fell on the dugout hit the structure with the tree tops and thinner limbs rather than the large part of the tree trunk.
The tennis courts will remain closed until the fence is repaired.
Security video at the park showed the storm hit about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. “That’s when it got really bad,” Deavers said.
“Unfortunately, we have a lot of Bradford pears,” which are a soft wood, “but when I got closer to the ag building, then I started seeing more damage, and when you got down to the creek, there was even more. We had four trees across roads that we had to remove.”
Deavers was thankful for the manpower from the jail, which significantly cut the cleanup time.
“I mean these guys knocked out a lot for us,” she said. “They got the limbs up, they got everything set for the chipper to come in ... . We could not have done it without those guys. This would have been a two-week job with the staff we have. We’re not done, but we got the majority of it done (Monday).”
It was not a busy time at the park when the storm hit. No one was injured.
