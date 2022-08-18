Public meeting about Jim Roberts Park set Tuesday
Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation will conduct a public meeting Tuesday to evaluate potential recreational uses within Jim Roberts Community Park.
The meeting will be at the Ag Building at Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The public can come and go throughout the meeting.
A webpage for input will be launched Tuesday for anyone not able to go to the meeting.
For more information, call Lisa Deavers at F-S Parks and Recreation at 270-586-8999.
A performance by The Randy Nations Band on Friday will wrap up the 2022 Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series. The free concert is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Courthouse lawn bandstand.
This is the first time The Randy Nations Band has performed in the Summer Nights Concert Series.
“They are really big on classic rock. They play stuff that I don’t normally hear bands play, just a lot of cool stuff,” F-S Renaissance Executive Director Kim Roberts said about The Randy Nations Band.
Those attending may bring blankets or chairs. Chair rentals will be available for $2 courtesy of F-S Renaissance.
Food vendor trucks will be available.
The fifth annual Tiki Fest Car Show and Silent Auction to benefit the South Central Kentucky Council of the Blind is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 105 State Street in Franklin.
There is a $20 entry fee. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
The car show is open to all years and styles of vehicles. The first 100 to enter the show receive a free dash plaque.
Pedal Car Drags for children are planned.
The show is free to spectators.
Vendor spaces of 10 x 10 are available for $20.
For more information or questions, go to the Tiki Fest Car Show page on Facebook.
The event is being presented by Wildfire BBQ, the Relentless Car Club and Pizza Hut.
For more information about the South Central Kentucky Council of the Blind, go online to www.sckcb.org.
