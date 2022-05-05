Incumbent East District Magistrate Marty Chandler and his opponent, Jeff Britt, opened the April 26 Candidates Forum at Jim Roberts Park with comments about Franklin parks, roads, a new fire department, the growing Republican Party and other topics during a two-hour event with a near capacity crowd.
The GOP candidates responded to prepared questions during the moderated event. As with all candidates at the forum, the opening question was about party affiliation, specifically if either candidate had switched from Democrat to Republican in their lives, and what they would do to support the GOP if elected.
Chandler, like many at the forum, said he switched to the GOP for one reason often cited by the other candidates and because of what he saw as failed leadership and the country’s direction under former President Obama.
“I switched when Obama was in office,” Chandler said. “I absolutely agree with nothing the Democratic Party stands for. One of the best things Biden has done was to help a lot of people go from Democrat to Republican.”
Beyond that, it was in the past when Democrats held a large majority in Simpson County that caused Chandler to register as a Democrat initially. Mostly, Democrats in the past dominated primary ballots. Now the difference between registered voters in both parties is about 600 people.
“Now if you want to vote in the primary, you better register Republican,” he said. “We’re 600 people away from flipping this county. It will be done by the end of the year, I firmly believe.”
Britt responded similarly, but he said “I haven’t voted for a Democrat since Ronald Reagan. I am truly a Republican. That’s not going to change.”
Both indicated they would support the GOP.
The second question was about roads in the county, and both candidates stressed the need for more funding to go beyond just maintaining roadways.
“We have $2 million in the road budget, and that’s only enough to maintain roads,” Chandler said. “We might need to look at bonding, $2 million or $3 million and widen these roads that desperately need it.”
Britt said safety, along with better traffic flow, was a priority, noting that standing water on county roads sometimes is a hazard. He also pointed out the dangers of low-water fords in the county, noting the recent drowning of a Franklin man.
“We have a growing community, we have a lot of traffic and we need to address all of that,” he said. “We’ve had drownings, and that’s a shame.”
Chandler pointed out the county only has one remaining low-water bridge that needs added improvements.
The third question posed a hypothetical — if the county were to be awarded $1 million in a windfall, what would candidates want to do with those funds?
“It’s not a hypothetical question,” Chandler said, “because we were just granted $3.6 million.”
About $1.4 million of that money was utilized in an agreement with the city of Franklin to buy new radio and emergency equipment, but there’s money left over from that grant.
Chandler said he’d like for the county to build a new clerk’s office and have a new clerk added to the Property Valuation Administration office.
A task that has no longer done — spraying for mosquitoes in county areas — would be one expenditure Britt would like to see renewed. “I know that wouldn’t cost much, but that’s what some of the people have asked for.”
The final question was about community growth and the necessity to address the capabilities of first responders and additional infrastructure.
Both candidates indicated the need for a full-time fire department and “it is on the agenda,” Chandler said, noting that such a facility would be done in concert with the city. “We have to work together.”
Britt, who sells real estate, said “I’ve seen more people from California than I have from Franklin in the last three months moving here.”
Because of that growth, a long-term plan, Britt said, needs to be developed to address continued growth.
Chandler said since the Simpson County Jail’s debts will soon be paid off, that, along with tightening county budgets, would go a long way toward a full-time fire department.
