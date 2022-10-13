Christmas comes earlier every year, the saying goes. This year, in Franklin, downtown shoppers will get their first taste of shopping for Christmas on the square literally a week earlier than usual.
The Christmas Open House shopping event on the square will be Nov. 4-6, presented by the Franklin Downtown Merchants.
As soon as Halloween is over, Christmas decorations will be dusted off and new products will be available.
“Christmas seems to come earlier and earlier every year,” said Jerri Lynn Fleenor of The Wood Shack. “So we take down Halloween decorations and the very next day we’ll put up Christmas decorations, and usually we’ll have a week in between there but we only have a few days this time.
“All the downtown merchants, we’ll feature our Christmas stuff, so we’ll have our decorations out, our Christmas products inventory, merchandise, and then we’ll have all of our Christmas trees up. We have refreshments that day, and door prizes and different things like that the merchants give away.”
Downtown merchants include: Millhouse Cafe, The Wood Shack, FS Sporting Goods, FS Chamber of Commerce, FS Renaissance, Gallery on the Square, Mustardseed Market, Littrel Staffing, Simpson County Historical Society, Simply Sweet Boutique, Simpson County Tourism, Small Town Primitives, Cedars Flowers & Gifts, Willow Hill Marketplace, Cozy Corner & Gifts, Rebel Heart Co., Kelly Korn & Kandy Shop, Annabelle & Ashe, Roxy Theatre, Franklin Nutrition and United Country Heartland Realty & Auction.
