Greater Tuna performances rescheduled
The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council production of “Greater Tuna” originally scheduled for May 27, 28 and 29 at the Goodnight Auditorium on South Main Street has been rescheduled for June 24, 25 and 26.
Information about the postponement and about tickets is available on the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council Facebook page.
Fire destroys excavator at construction company
An excavator at Charles Deweese Construction on the Industrial By Pass was described as a total loss after it was damaged by fire on May 13.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said the cause of the fire was not available, but is believed to have resulted from a hydraulic line leaking onto the engine.
Slaughter said the machine was a total loss.
There were no injuries.
Firefighters were on the scene more than one hour after getting called at about 4:20 p.m.
An excavator is defined as a large, diesel-powered construction machine made for digging out earth with its bucket to create trenches.
Clinic on living wills, powers of attorneys planned
Kentucky Legal Aid will hold a free living wills and powers of attorney clinic on June 20 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Blewett-Bradley Building on North High Street behind the Electric Plant Board.
Those attending will learn how to ensure they are cared for according to their wishes in the event of a health emergency.
A Kentucky Legal Aid attorney and a benefits director will be on site to discuss advance directives and their impact on individuals and families.
Those attending will have an option to execute their own documents during the clinic.
Public invited to garden tour Saturday
The Franklin-Simpson Garden Club’s Garden Tour is Saturday from 1-5 p.m. The tour is open to the public and will be held rain or shine.
Tickets are $12 and are available in advance at the Gallery on the Square or at the Presbyterian Church’s Cornerstone Building on the day of the tours.
There are four home gardens on the tour this year. They include: Jan and Jimmy Ausbrooks on West Cedar Street, Bob and Olivia Hall on College Street, Rob and Kristin Wilson on Woodmont Circle and Michael Whittaker on Rolling Road Drive. The Peace Garden at the Cornerstone will also be available to tour.
For those interested in touring the Monarch Waystation at the Old Jail, a brochure is available and visitors can go across the street to view that garden as well.
More information is available on the Franklin-Simpson Garden Club Facebook page.
Board of Adjustments OK’s permit for duplex dwelling
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a conditional use permit for construction of a duplex dwelling during their May 23 meeting.
Lyle Carlson was granted the permit for construction of a duplex dwelling at 365 R. Williams Road.
No other items were scheduled for board action.
