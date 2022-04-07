Several Vietnam War veterans who are members of the Franklin VFW and American Legion were on hand March 29 at the posts for National Vietnam Veterans Day gatherings.
They shared in interviews with the Franklin Favorite memories of their deployments and their return to the states.
Powerful changeNova Curtis made a career in the Army. He spent 21 years, including his 1966-67 service in Vietnam with the 11th Army Armored Division. His unit protected divisions while they were “on a road march,” Curtis said, explaining that meant they were on mission. They protected them to and from their targeted areas.
Curtis grew up familiar with firearms. He began to express his emotions when he recalled having to take up arms against other people.
“After you kill humans, you don’t want to pick up a gun no more. Never owned a gun since, probably won’t.”
He came back after the war to his family in Miamisburg, Ohio. “I came into town in a full-dress uniform. I decided to walk home from the bus station because I was home. I thought I’d see somebody and they’d pick me up. I walked the whole way. Nobody waved. Nobody blew a horn. I thought ... I didn’t know what to expect. It was quite a shock.”
The enemyFormer Marine Jimmy McGinnis watched as his enemy kept changing as the war continued.
“When we first got over there, we were fighting men,” he said. “Then they ran low on men, then we were fighting women. Then we were fighting kids, then we were fighting the Chinese, we were fighting Russia. Up north, we were fighting Russian MIGs. They didn’t want to say they were involved, but they were involved. They didn’t want anyone to know. It was politics.”
McGinnis volunteered at age 17 and went to Vietnam at 18. He was at Truoi Bridge when it was attacked.
“There was a gun team out there in the middle of that bridge that night,” he said, pointing to photos in a book detailing war events. “We were supposed to relieve them at midnight.”
The bridge was destroyed, and McGinnis said a contingent of South Vietnamese soldiers left, saying they were going to attack the enemy from another side.
“They were just getting out of there, I think,” he said. “We were overrun.”
Scars remainJohn E. Minnicks served in the Army and spent a year and a half in Vietnam, a deployment that lasted until 1967.
“When I first got there, I was in Charlie Company. We went on recon, I can’t remember how many of us went out. I think there was only seven of us came back without being injured. I don’t like to talk about it.
“I lost a lot of friends over there.”
Scrapbook memoriesOwensboro native Mike Colburn, who now lives in Madisonville but frequents Franklin’s VFW, served in the Army. He brought a large scrapbook with him to the post last week filled with pictures of friends, fighting equipment and clippings of war accounts.
One photo was an outline drawing of the word “home,” which had inscribed in the letters a countdown of days until his war time was up.
He described the drug problems he witnessed, including heroin and cocaine. “A lot of people got hooked on it,” he said. Vietnamese would sell the drugs, he said. Some of the soldiers had pet monkeys. Colburn pointed to photographs of two, named Otis and Nero. One of his soldier mates shot up a monkey with heroin, and it killed him.
After serving in the war from 1969-72, Colburn said he was struck by “what the American forces went through, and it’s just like we went off and left everything there,” referring to military equipment.
Take me out to the ballgameMcGinnis ended up in St. Louis upon returning to the states. He and three of his friends all were injured. They were asked what they wanted to do. A St. Louis Cardinals game was their choice.
“I was medi-vaced out. They dropped us off in St. Louis. None of us could walk. One had a tube in his stomach. Red Cross come in there, said, ‘you all are back in the states, what would you all like to do? Call home, call your girlfriend?’
“I didn’t have a girlfriend at the time. Dear John letter. She met somebody else, didn’t think I was coming back. This guy was sitting there reading a newspaper, said, ‘I want to go to a St. Louis Cardinal game. ... We got up there and they put us in right field in a box. We had to be sedated and they brought us in on a bus on gurneys, brought us in and propped us up and we got up there and they said, ‘anything these guys want, bring it to them. We couldn’t drink beer because we were on medication.
“About the seventh inning ... one of the announcers said, ‘I want your all’s attention. We got three Vietnam veterans fresh back from Vietnam.’ Well I’d already been in Naval hospital for a month, trying to learn how to walk again. He got up there and said, ‘they didn’t want to go home, they didn’t want to see their girlfriends, they wanted to go to a ballgame.’ ”
The crowd cheered, and the three were taken to the dugout after the game. McGinnis got an autographed ball.
He gave the ball to the veteran who could not attend because of his injuries.
Reaching outVietnam War Navy veteran Jack Delk, who served on the carrier U.S. Kitty Hawk, some time ago decided to reach out to a former officer, Joseph Preuher, who had reached the rank of admiral. Delk, who preflighted planes for pilots, found a name in the Nashville phone book and reached Preuher.
“He answered the phone, and said, ‘Admiral Preuher,’ ” Delk said. “I said ‘you might not remember me, but I was a plane captain in VA 42, and I strapped you in a lot of airplanes.’ He told me, ‘yes, I remember you Jack. Your planes were always clean!’ We talked for several minutes, and later he became U.S. ambassador to China.”
Delk was in one of the first A-6A Intruder squadrons. “It was the first squadron of A6-A’s there ever was,” he said. “I’m probably the only man you’ll ever meet who had a 500-pound bomb dropped on me.”
Delk and others were loading the bomb, and the fuse became lodged in his leg. “Only had three stitches from it. I went down there and went to the sick bay, guy chewed me out for bleeding on the floor down there.”
Expressions of war“Our goal was to get in there and get the hell out,” Ellis Woodcock said of his helicopter rescue missions while he was in the Army in Vietnam.
He penned a short essay titled “You Will Never Understand” and it was published in a book by Phil Marshall, who documented helicopter rescue missions in Vietnam.
“Until you have been lowered down by a cable into a thick jungle where there had just been a firefight to retrieve wounded soldiers and the smoke still fills the air, you can smell gunpowder all around you. As you get closer to the ground, you can smell the blood. You will never understand.” — From “You Will Never Understand.”
Woodcock is 71, and many have read his essay. “I’ve had more civilians cry reading it than I have vets reading it,” he said.
