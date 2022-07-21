Republican Party of Kentucky Party Chairman Mac Brown and Republican leadership in the state celebrated a milestone in the history of the Republican Party: there are now more registered Republicans than Democrats in Kentucky.
On Friday, the Kentucky State Board of Elections announced the number of registered Republican voters stands at 1,612,060, compared to 1,609,569 registered Democrats, giving Republicans a voter registration advantage of 2,491 voters.
For context, when voters first sent Sen. Mitch McConnell to the United States Senate in 1984, the state had 1.3 million registered Democrat voters, compared to just 525,060 Republicans.
“Today, the Republican Party cements its place as the majority party in the commonwealth of Kentucky,” Brown said. “This did not happen overnight, and we didn’t do it alone. This day has been decades in the making and is only made possible by the hard work and effort put in by so many. We stand on the shoulders of giants who came before us. Kentuckians know the Republican Party is their party. As Republicans, we have the ideas and values to grow our economy and make the commonwealth a great place to work, live and raise a family. Democrats should be on notice.”
For Gayla Coates, chair of the Simpson County Democratic Party Executive Committee, the news is not welcome, but she put the announcement in another context — being registered to vote and actually voting are miles apart.
“I’ve been watching this trend for awhile,” Gayla Coates said. “It’s disturbing. And with (Former President Donald) Trump, I don’t understand. But in Kentucky, the apathy in elections is the more concerning part. When you look at turnouts, it’s pitiful. We can register and register, but if people don’t go vote, it doesn’t matter.
“In Simpson County in 2019, we knocked on a lot of doors. Except for one precinct, they all went for (Gov. Andy Beshear). When I look at the last primary ... the Republicans didn’t turn out either. Only 20% or so bothered to go vote.
“Really, the most important thing is people need to vote. Because we can’t have this. You’re local and state elections can really affect people more than the federal elections can.”
For Simpson County Republican Party chair Dan Coates, the momentum toward the GOP has been coming for a long time.
“We have a super majority in both the House and Senate, and so we’ve been Republican for a long time. It’s just a matter of getting people switched over that’s been voting that way for years,” he said. “For the last few years, the woke culture, abortion, a lot of things about the Democratic Party — they’ve gone off the rails. It’s not the Democratic Party I knew when I was growing up. The people of Kentucky are just not buying it.”
Local Republican James Henry Snider said the party affiliation changes are linked to several factors, a trend he said that began to pick up steam during President Obama’s administrations.
“I think it started shifting some years back, it increased during the Obama administration and it’s definitely increased in the past couple of years,” he said, “But I think it started before that.”
He said the Democratic Party has shifted its focus from a party that supported American workers to more of a party of special interest groups and “anything that’s out of the ordinary,” he said.
Kentucky’s U.S. senators applauded the announcement of the GOP’s gains.
“Today is a day I never thought would happen. After decades of hard work and grassroots efforts across the commonwealth, registered Republicans now outnumber registered Democrats in Kentucky,” McConnell said. “Congratulations to all my fellow Republicans who have worked so hard and so long to make this historic day possible. This is great news for the commonwealth but it’s just the beginning.”
“We are living a historic moment in the commonwealth,” U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said. “The majority of people in Kentucky realize that their beliefs are best represented by the Republican Party. Key among these beliefs are that Government should be limited and operate from the understanding that your rights come from the Creator. Kentuckians have shown that those are the values that best represent them and not the policies of the radical left like defunding the police. I will fight to earn every vote in Kentucky in my bid for re-election, but today I am proud to be a part of an ever growing coalition of citizens who value freedom.”
In Simpson County, Democrats still outnumber Republicans, as of Friday’s report, by 6,845 voters to 6,513 registered Democrats, a difference of 332 voters. But the trend here also is tilted toward the GOP. In April, voters registered as Democrat outnumbered those registered as Republican by 660 voters, so the gap continues to close. In April, there were 6,985 voters registered as Democrat and 6,325 registered as Republican.
“This positive momentum for the Republican Party means that we will continue to advance our candidates and our agenda, making Kentucky the best place in the country to work and live,” Brown continued. “This year we will continue our work by re-electing Senator Paul, supporting our full slate of congressional and state legislative candidates, and then turning our attention to electing a governor who will work with the legislature and defeating Governor Beshear in 2023.”
The Republican Party of Kentucky will host a Majority Makers Statewide Picnic on Sept. 24 in Bowling Green, with Republican speakers and activists from across the state.
— Some information for this article was submitted by the Republican Party of Kentucky.
