Franklin-Simpson High School inducted its inaugural class into the 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame last Thursday night in the F-S Gym.
The induction class was selected by committee members back in July.
“It was a great night getting to recognize former athletes and teams that paved the way for the rich tradition of athletics at Franklin-Simpson High School,” superintendent of Simpson County Schools Tim Schlosser said. “The hall of fame is a way to recognize the hard work and accomplishments of these great athletes and former students that represented Franklin-Simpson High School.”
Inducted were:
The 1979 Wildcats state championship football team, which finished its season 13-1 and was the first team in school history to win a state championship. Those Wildcats defeated Belfty 33-0 at Cardinal Stadium and were coached by James “Shadetree” Mathews.
The 1986 Lady Cats state runner-up basketball team. The Lady Cats finished the season with an overall record of 31-3 and were the first team in school history to record eight postseason wins. The team was coached by Damon Tabor.
Kerry Baird was a member of the 1979 state championship football team and state champion in track and was an All-SEC selection while playing at the University of Kentucky.
Kelly Cook was a member of the 1986 Lady Cats basketball team. She was selected to the All-District, All-Region and All-State Teams and holds records at the girls state basketball tournament.
Steve Crocker holds two swimming records at Western Kentucky University and is a member of the Hilltoppers Athletics Hall of Fame.
DeMarcus Doss held the Wildcats basketball all-time scoring record for 25 years and led the team to the state tournament in 1992. He is a member of Eastern Kentucky University’s Athletics Hall of Fame and 13th all-time leading scorer.
Pam Gooch is the Lady Cats basketball all-time leading scorer. She helped lead the Lady Cats to the state tournament in 1984 and 1986 and was named to the all-tournament team both years. She is the program’s first ever basketball All-American.
Gayle Harris-Watkins was a two-time state champion in the 100-meter dash and holds the indoor record for the 55-meter dash and the outdoor record for the 100-meter dash. Harris-Watkins is a two-time All-American and a national champion in the long jump and a member of the Hilltoppers Athletics hall of Fame.
Joseph “Joker” Phillips led the Wildcats football team to a state championship as a quarterback. He started as a wide receiver for the University of Kentucky and played in the NFL for the Washington Redskins. He became the second African-American head football coach in the SEC at Kentucky.
Jimmy Young lettered in three sports. He helped lead the Wildcats basketball team to its first-ever regional championship. He was the high school’s first All-American and played in three bowl games playing football for the University of Tennessee.
“What an amazing ceremony we had on Thursday night,” F-S athletics director Matt Wilhite said. “This is such a great thing for our high school to be able to celebrate some of our most decorated athletes we’ve had here. It was so great to listen to these athletes speak, and hear about how Franklin-Simpson (coaches, teammates, parents, community) molded them into the people that they are today.
“This is what it’s all about, and I can’t wait for next year when we get to recognize some more F-S greats.”
