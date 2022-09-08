Historic Sandford Duncan Inn is now having bourbon tastings through October.
A ribbon cutting was held Sept. 1 at the site at 5083 Nashville Road.
Franklin-Simpson Tourism Commission Executive Director Amy Ellis, when appointed to her current post, subsequently met Nicky Hughes, a well-known historian who curates the inn now.
“I was quite sure he knew much more about this than I did, so I said here’s the key, I’m sure you’ll know what to do with it,” she said. “He’s done an awesome job with tours, but we still needed a reason to come out here.”
So the link with Dueling Grounds Distillery was made, and the welcome center behind the inn is the site of what is now the only site in Kentucky where bourbon can be a taste-testing product off the site of a distillery.
“This location right here was Linkumpinch Farm,” said the distillery’s owner, Marc Dottore. “Many famous duelists stayed right here in this location.”
Dottore and others began to lobby the Kentucky Legislature to allow bourbon tastings at satellite facilities and was successful.
“We are the first distillery to apply and get that license,” he said. “I’m sure others will follow, but right now we’re the only one.”
He said the site also is available for events with the added bonus of it having a cocktail license.
Steve Thurmond, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce, applauded the efforts of Dottore, Hughes and the city and county governments, as well as the tourism commission, for their efforts to make the Sandford-Duncan Inn an improved facility.
He said the history of the duels, along with the inn and the welcome center — and now plus the bourbon — make this first stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail a gem for visitors.
“When you combine these things, it makes it an exciting day for all of us,” he said. “There are a lot of things going on on this property.”
Hughes related the importance of the duels and the highway in front of the facility, now U.S. 31-W.
“In the 1820s and 1860s, that was one of the heaviest traveled roads in the country,” he said.
Combining all those factors, “it was easy to see the importance of this site.”
