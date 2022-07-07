The Sidewinders will perform Friday on courthouse lawn
The Sidewinders band performs Friday on the courthouse lawn bandstand from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The performance is the fourth concert in this year’s Franklin-Simpson Renaissance’s Summer Nights Concert Series.
After July 8, the next concert in the series is a performance by the Cdock Boyz on July 22.
VBS upcoming at East Side Missionary Baptist Church
Vacation Bible School will be held at East Side Missionary Baptist Church July 11-15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Classes are for preschool through adult. The theme is “Into the Wilderness with Elijah.” The church is at 210 East Street.
Summer Feeding Program continues through Aug. 5
The Summer Feeding Program at the African American Heritage Center at 500 Jefferson St. continues through Aug. 5.
Free sack lunches will be available for children in Kindergarten through 12th grade from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
Revival planned at East Side Missionary Baptist Church
There will be a revival at East Side Missionary Baptist Church beginning June 19 at 7 p.m. nightly.
The church is at 210 East Street. All are welcome.
Red Cross blood drive planned July 8
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held July 8 from noon to 6 p.m. at the New Friendship Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 5030 Friendship Road in Auburn.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule an appointment.
‘Art in the Park’ each Thursday in July
Franklin Presbyterian Church, in partnership with Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation, is offering “Art in the Park” each Thursday morning during July at Community Park.
The free activities are for ages pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Each week’s activities focus on a different theme.
Activities will be at Rotary Pavilion Number 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registered participants may show up during these hours.
To register, call the parks and recreation office at 270-586-8999.
‘The Sandlot’ to be shown on July 9
Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation will being parks and recreation month in July with a presentation of the movie “The Sandlot” on Saturday, July 9 at Lincoln Park.
Kickball and other activities will be held beginning at 6 p.m., with the movie beginning at 8:30 p.m.
“The Sandlot” is rated PG.
