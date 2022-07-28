For the second consecutive year, the Franklin Downtown Merchants Association is sponsoring an outing on the square for kids age 12 and under.
“It’s a Carnival Style Block Party” will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and will feature games such as basketball shots, cornhole, duck ponds, a ring toss and other attractions for kids.
Twelve downtown merchants will set up, and the stores are open that evening.
Downtown Merchants president Jerri Lynn Fleenor said about 50 or 60 children attended last year, and more are expected this year.
“I feel like we’ll have more kids this year, and it will grow each year, and there’s a concert that night, so we’ll have those kids, too,” she said. “It’s just a way for the merchants to do something fun for the kids.”
Each child will get a card to take to each of the participating merchants to get stamped. With all merchant stamps on the card, kids turn those in for a free gift basket drawing provided by merchants.
The concert will follow the block party and will showcase Buelers Day Off on the Courthouse lawn bandstand from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The concert series is sponsored by the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance is free to attend. Food vendor trucks will be available for what should be a busy night on the square.
Participating merchants for the block party are:
Simpson County History Center
