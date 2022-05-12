Simpson County Tourism sponsored a contest to name the glider/weather vane sculpture that was created by Franklin-Simpson High School welding teacher Jeremy Loveall and several students.
FSHS Senior Padon Vaughn submitted the winning name “Soaring Over Blackjack” for the sculpture. Vaughn received $50 for naming the sculpture. Soaring Over Blackjack is in the Blackjack Sculpture Park in Franklin at 4423 Blackjack Road.
Submitted
