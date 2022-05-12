Sculpture named Soaring Over Blackjack

FSHS Teacher Jeremy Loveall (from left), Padon Vaughn and Amy Ellis, executive director of Simpson County Tourism, stand near the sculpture named Soaring Over Blackjack. Vaughn won $50 for naming the sculpture.

 Submitted

Simpson County Tourism sponsored a contest to name the glider/weather vane sculpture that was created by Franklin-Simpson High School welding teacher Jeremy Loveall and several students.

FSHS Senior Padon Vaughn submitted the winning name “Soaring Over Blackjack” for the sculpture. Vaughn received $50 for naming the sculpture. Soaring Over Blackjack is in the Blackjack Sculpture Park in Franklin at 4423 Blackjack Road.

Submitted

Submitted

