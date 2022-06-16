Franklin grads dot WKU’s Dean’s List, President’s List

BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky University has released the honors lists for the spring 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduate students with a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.79 are named to the Dean’s List. Students with a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 are named to the President’s List. Their names are marked with an asterisk ().

Tori N. Langman

Jacob K. Konow

Warren C. Bray

* Madison F. Gregory

* Dawson L. Owens

* Ty’Asia N. Partinger

* Laura A. Tomas

Lauren M. Burton

Alyssa M. Putman

Alex D. Lane

* Sydney E. Hopson

John T. Arnemann

Marcella L. Doran

* Timberly D. Holmes

Mariah L. Strong

Quinn R. Kelly

* Kerston B. Raines

Jeaninia E. Mitchell

Jasmine D. Blackburn

* Jessica A. Handley

* Kaitlyn M. Kilburn

* Chasity N. Crafton

Rylie G. Spears

* Tianna C. Carver

Madalyn E. Squires

* Tessa D. Holmes

* Corey A. Kendall

Dennis R. Brown

Tamia M. Lovan

* Katie B. Suddarth

Emily R. Freeman

* Molly L. Downey

Hunter C. Owens

Adeja J. Partinger

* Olivia F. Alsup

* Cassie M. Shearer

* Mackenzie A. Fleming

* Kaysten P. Thomas

* Natalie J. Morgan

Seth Williams

Julio Torales Guadalupe

* Caroline E. Yates

* Benjamin N. Hall

* Dawson L. Knight

Zaid A. Hendi

Addison R. McDermott

* Sarah E. Smith

Carra F. Chaney

Evan G. Phillips

* Bailey E. Buckner

* Anne R. Forshee

Nine from Simpson County on UK Dean’s List

Nine Simpson County students at the University of Kentucky made the university’s spring 2022 Dean’s List.

Emma Katherine Bunch, Management

Bretton Elizabeth Flynn, Merchandising, Apparel and Textiles

Carson McKinley Hickman, Communication

Emma Grace Kelly, Pre-nursing

Alexandria Elaine Phillips, Pre-accounting

Jenna Elizabeth Robertson, Animal Sciences

Andrea K. Scates, Economics

Taegan A. Strain, Music-Liberal Arts

Caroline E. Weems, Chemical Engineering.

Allen, Bunton on Berea Dean’s List

BEREA — More than 430 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List, including two from Franklin.

Evan Allen and Tia Bunton both earn a spot on the list.

A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea’s No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board. The College’s motto “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth,” speaks to its inclusive character, and the quality of its programs ensures that graduates from Berea go on to distinguish themselves and the College in many fields.

Franklin’s Heinze on Austin Peay Dean’s List

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Ava Heinze of Franklin is among those on the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2022.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.

