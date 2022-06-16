Franklin grads dot WKU’s Dean’s List, President’s List
BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky University has released the honors lists for the spring 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduate students with a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.79 are named to the Dean’s List. Students with a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 are named to the President’s List. Their names are marked with an asterisk ().
Tori N. Langman
Jacob K. Konow
Warren C. Bray
* Madison F. Gregory
* Dawson L. Owens
* Ty’Asia N. Partinger
* Laura A. Tomas
Lauren M. Burton
Alyssa M. Putman
Alex D. Lane
* Sydney E. Hopson
John T. Arnemann
Marcella L. Doran
* Timberly D. Holmes
Mariah L. Strong
Quinn R. Kelly
* Kerston B. Raines
Jeaninia E. Mitchell
Jasmine D. Blackburn
* Jessica A. Handley
* Kaitlyn M. Kilburn
* Chasity N. Crafton
Rylie G. Spears
* Tianna C. Carver
Madalyn E. Squires
* Tessa D. Holmes
* Corey A. Kendall
Dennis R. Brown
Tamia M. Lovan
* Katie B. Suddarth
Emily R. Freeman
* Molly L. Downey
Hunter C. Owens
Adeja J. Partinger
* Olivia F. Alsup
* Cassie M. Shearer
* Mackenzie A. Fleming
* Kaysten P. Thomas
* Natalie J. Morgan
Seth Williams
Julio Torales Guadalupe
* Caroline E. Yates
* Benjamin N. Hall
* Dawson L. Knight
Zaid A. Hendi
Addison R. McDermott
* Sarah E. Smith
Carra F. Chaney
Evan G. Phillips
* Bailey E. Buckner
* Anne R. Forshee
Nine from Simpson County on UK Dean’s List
Nine Simpson County students at the University of Kentucky made the university’s spring 2022 Dean’s List.
Emma Katherine Bunch, Management
Bretton Elizabeth Flynn, Merchandising, Apparel and Textiles
Carson McKinley Hickman, Communication
Emma Grace Kelly, Pre-nursing
Alexandria Elaine Phillips, Pre-accounting
Jenna Elizabeth Robertson, Animal Sciences
Andrea K. Scates, Economics
Taegan A. Strain, Music-Liberal Arts
Caroline E. Weems, Chemical Engineering.
Allen, Bunton on Berea Dean’s List
BEREA — More than 430 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List, including two from Franklin.
Evan Allen and Tia Bunton both earn a spot on the list.
A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea’s No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board. The College’s motto “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth,” speaks to its inclusive character, and the quality of its programs ensures that graduates from Berea go on to distinguish themselves and the College in many fields.
Franklin’s Heinze on Austin Peay Dean’s List
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Ava Heinze of Franklin is among those on the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2022.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
— Submitted
