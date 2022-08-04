Garden Spot 5K Run and Walk set for Aug. 13
The 40th annual Garden Spot 5K Run and Walk, presented by Med Center Health, is set for Aug. 13.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 5:09 am
The 40th annual Garden Spot 5K Run and Walk, presented by Med Center Health, is set for Aug. 13.
Pre-Registration is $20 and ends on Friday. T-shirts are guaranteed to those who register by Friday.
Each participant will receive an Anniversary Swag Bag, while supplies last.
The Garden Spot Kids Fun Run for children 10 and under is Aug. 12 beginning at 6 p.m. There is no charge to participate.
Each participant will receive a medal and a coupon for a free kid’s scoop of ice cream at Chaney’s Dairy Barn.
For more information, contact the F-S Chamber of Commerce in the Goodnight House on South Main Street or call 270-586-7609.
The Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series continues Aug. 12 with a performance by Tyrone Dunn & Kinfoke, followed by The Randy Nations Band performing the final concert of this year’s series on Aug. 19.
Simpson County Schools is having a drive-through backpack giveaway Aug. 12 at the Beasley House at 329 College St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The giveaway is for Simpson County students only.
The Summer Feeding Program at the African American Heritage Center at 500 Jefferson St. continues through Aug. 5.
Free sack lunches will be available for children in Kindergarten through 12th grade from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
The Woodburn Fire Department will have its annual ice cream supper and 60th anniversary celebration Aug. 13 beginning at 6 p.m.
There will be live music and kids activities. Food trucks planned for the event include Chaney’s Dairy Barn, Pelican’s SnowBalls, LadyBug’s Fritters and Fries, Patriot BBQ and Taqueri y birrieria jalisco.
There will be a cake raffle and a grand prize raffle.
For more information, call 270-529-2301 or email woodburnfire@woodburnfire.org.
