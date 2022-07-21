United Way of Southern Kentucky announced Monday that it is investing a total of $44,500 in education, income, health and safety net programs and services for its July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 funding period in Simpson County.
Fourteen local programs provided through seven service providers will receive the allocated campaign dollars and donor designations. In total, $968,514 will be invested across the 10-county Barren River Area Development District.
In October of 2021, organizations with programs impacting UWSK’s strategic imperatives in each of the defined Community Impact issue areas (Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net) were asked to submit a Letter of Intent indicating their desire to complete a full application request for funding. Across the 10-county BRADD, 68 total Letters of Intent were submitted.
To receive funding from United Way of Southern Kentucky, programs had to align with the four areas deemed most important by a community research project conducted by United Way that began in 2012 and included nearly 5,000 surveys, 55 Community Conversations, and large amounts of secondary data. The four broad areas of most concern were defined by the community as: Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net. Programs were also evaluated on the following IMPACT criteria: Innovative, Measured, Partnered/Collaborative, Accountable, Community-centered, and Transformative. This includes an emphasis on programs that provide services within a best practices framework, that are collaborative and integrated into the fabric of other community education, income, health and safety net efforts, that consider the goals, needs and aspirations of the communities they serve, and that are innovative.
Allocation dollars were determined based on the work of 87 volunteers working specifically in their home counties of Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren. In total, these volunteers invested over 850 hours in the process which began with training sessions for all volunteers. This time generated an impact of more than $23,664 in service to our community (based on National Rate of Volunteer Time: $27.20 per hour). Volunteers reviewed programs, finances, governance, and outcomes to develop the recommendations for program investments.
In SIMPSON COUNTY, $44,500 was allocated by volunteers led by Simpson County Chair Steve Thurmond as follows:
EDUCATION: $19,500Kindergarten Readiness
Family Enrichment Center, Little Learners: $7,000
Simpson County Schools, Little Cats and Jump Start Academy: $7,500
College & Career Readiness
Simpson County Schools, Culinary Arts Program: $5,000
HEALTH: $14,500
Access to Affordable Health Care
Kentucky Legal Aid, Barren River Long Term Care Ombudsman: $3,000
Kentucky Legal Aid, Benefits Counseling: $2,000
Barren River Child Advocacy Center, Trauma Focused Mental Health: $3,000
Safe Home & Community
Barren River Area Safe Space, Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to Protect & Empower: $3,250
Kentucky Legal Aid Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to Protect & Empower: $3,250
SAFETY NET: $10,500
Access to Basic Needs
Franklin-Simpson Good Samaritan, Utilities Assistance: $4,250
Kentucky Legal Aid, Emergency Legal Assistance: $4,250
Live the Proof, Feed the Need: $1,000
Transportation
Live the Proof, Drop in Center: $1,000
Remaining Investments to be made in Simpson County: $5,500To volunteer to participate in the United Way of Southern Kentucky Allocation Process, please visit www.uwsk.org or call 270-843-3205 to learn more.
