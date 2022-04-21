A political candidates forum is planned for May 3 at the History Center at 207 N. College Street.
The nonpartisan event is a chance for all who have filed for election this year to meet with the public and briefly introduce themselves.
It’s a first for the Simpson County Historical Society. The organization’s president, James Henry Snider, said the group was trying to decide what meeting event to have and went in a different direction.
“So instead of talking about history, we’re going to do some history,” he said. “We have an awful lot of candidates running this time. We actually sent letters to 59 candidates.
“We have an awful lot of candidates who said they’re going to be there.”
The event will be in the History Center meeting room, but Snider said attendees are welcome to walk through to the adjacent History Center to see an ever-growing display of the county’s history.
“We’re going to offer tours to anyone who wants them, too,” Snider said.
Tables with campaign literature will be set up.
“Everyone will be able to introduce themselves and say what they’re running for,” Snider said.
Snider said despite there not being a formal question-and-answer setting, the event will give more of a personal and direct engagement with candidates.
The event will allow for attendees to talk with candidates one on one.
The event is open to the public, and there will be no admission charge. Snider invites candidates to bring any campaign literature, “and the History Center will try to create an exhibit of any literature you provide to us since this is history in the making,” he said.
“I don’t know if we’ll have 20 candidates or 40 candidates,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll have 40 but we’ll have at least 20. Even if they’re not running until November, go ahead and get your name out there.”
