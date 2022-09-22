Five local students received scholarships from the Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority to attend classes at SKYCTC- Franklin campus.
The money for the scholarships is raised each year through the Industry Appreciation Golf Tournament. The tournament is sponsored by the Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority as well as local businesses.
