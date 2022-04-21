Simpson County could be a long-term beneficiary of a massive new $2 billion, 3-million-square-foot vehicle battery plant announced last week for Bowling Green’s Kentucky Transpark.
Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company, along with Gov. Andy Beshear and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, on April 13 announced the company’s plan to build a new state-of-the-art gigafactory in the transpark.
The 30GWh plant will create 2,000 skilled jobs for the region, producing battery cells and modules to power the next generation EVs produced for multiple global automotive manufacturers.
This project is the second-largest investment ever in Kentucky, the largest in history for southcentral Kentucky.
“It will have a big impact on Simpson County,” said Dennis Griffin, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority. “There will be some satellite plants that come in, and they’re not all going to be able to locate near the facility. It’s my understanding is they bought the last of the land in the transpark.
“They may be able to acquire some more, but right now they’re out of land.”
The economic impact of this project is expected to generate $20 billion over the next decade and will support approximately 5,249 new jobs in the region beyond those who will be working at the BG facility.
Simpson County has land available for new industry.
“We still have quite a lot of land available … which is about 30 miles from where the facility will be. We’re close enough — for a facility, 30 miles is nothing. Glasgow will benefit as well.”
Housing is “still affordable in Simpson County,” he said. “We’ve had some increases, too. A key factor for us is we’re starting to see people moving here from across the border” because of property tax increases in Tennessee. When you have that in one year, and ours are stable and very low to begin with, it’s going to encourage people to move here.”
The last census, percentage wise, Simpson County out of 120 counties in Kentucky, we were the sixth fastest growing in the state.”
Envision AESC U.S. Managing Director Jeff Deaton, in a press release, said: “The new plant will produce batteries for a growing number of electric vehicle manufacturers and create 2,000 new high-value jobs in the region when at full capacity. The Bowling Green area has an outstanding automotive workforce today, as well as the future pipeline of talent needed, and we are excited to support this with new jobs in the high growth electrification segment.
“The addition of this new facility will make Kentucky the new gigafactory capital of the U.S., well positioned to meet the forecasted growth of EVs and attract future investment.”
