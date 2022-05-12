Editor’s note: This is the first in a series about people who help shape the community of Franklin and Simpson County.
It would be difficult to catch Nancy Uhls sitting still for very long on most days. She works on many fronts designed to help bring Franklin residents together for projects to make positive change.
Here’s a few:
• Simpson County Board of Education
• Board member for LifeSkills
• License massage therapist
• Licensed evangelist
• Chaplain at the Medical Center at Franklin
• Executive board member of Board of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy, appointed by former Gov. Steve Beshear
• President of R.E.A.C.H. Organization, Racial Equality Achieved through Community Helping.
“You know, it’s funny. I tell everyone I’m trying to outrun my wrinkles,” she said with a laugh. “I just want to do as much as I can on this side of glory to help people to make a difference, to impact change, positive change — just be someone that when I leave here, people will say I made something a little better than I found it.”
Uhls came from a military family. She was born in Honolulu, spent most of her younger years in Texas, studied in Long Island, and now is a fixture in Franklin. It’s in Kentucky where she’s carved out a role that has spanned 32 years.
She moved to Simpson County in 1990, and she’s worked at the Medical Center at Franklin for 19 years, where she led the then new department of Nuclear Medicine.
She earned her specialty degree for nuclear medicine at Stony Brook University in New York and a bachelor’s degree in business at Mid-Continent University.
Her involvement in the community has led Uhls to R.E.A.C.H.
When she put out feelers on Facebook to initially gauge interest in an organization such as R.E.A.C.H., she saw the need quickly.
“I put a little thing on Facebook to see who was interested in it,” she said, “and there was like 80 people. We came up with a core group and started to try to do things to raise money ... and the next thing we knew, we wanted to bring this park vision into fruition.”
Bring people of all races together for the common good is a R.E.A.C.H. theme and one to which Uhls subscribes.
“The biggest day of racism or division is on Sunday,” she said. “You’ve got the black church and the white church. That’s why what we did (during the National Day of Prayer event downtown) is so important to me is because it brings people together.
“We are more alike than we are different if we’d just embrace the similarities, but for some reason we continue to separate ourselves.”
R.E.A.C.H. is spearheading the proposed $3.5 million Lincoln Park Project in Franklin, a five-year goal of creating a walking track, an amphitheater, baseball fields, a sensory park for children on the autism scale, a kickball field and a large open space for events. Fund raising is key, she said.
“The walking trail is first on the agenda,” she said. “So it’s definitely going to be something that is used by the community.
She plans to continue to work toward a more together Franklin and Simpson County, and she’ll continue to preach. She preached her first sermon in 2008.
“I have no desire to every pastor a church,” she said. “I preach pretty regularly at the jail. I know the Lord will make a way for my gift.”
