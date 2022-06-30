Companies in Franklin and Simpson County and across the region have an abundance of vacant jobs. The Simpson unemployment rate is a meager 3%, so the labor market is thin in Simpson as well as in the region.
To help boost the labor market in Franklin and Simpson County, increases in available housing have been realized and more are in the works.
“There’s definitely a labor shortage in the area,” said Dennis Griffin, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority. “Our latest unemployment was 2.8% (revised last week to 3%), fourth lowest in the state, so we need to find more people for the jobs that are not only here, but Allen County, Logan County and elsewhere.”
The housing shortage has been ongoing, an offshoot of growth and jobs.
“One of the things we have done several years ago, probably going back about three maybe four, we found that people were commuting in, but we didn’t have a lot of housing being built here for the jobs that were here. So we talked to our local contractors, and we didn’t have new subdivisions and things like that being built. And the people who had done that in the past were either gone or retired or whatever.
“So we started talking to Josh Jones (J Jones Builders) locally, Jody Allen (J Allen Builders) in Warren County and some others, Brent Rushing (Rushing Builders), who is local.
“Suddenly we started seeing some major developments, Garvin (Pointe) Apartments for instance, out at Exit 6, that was actually land owned by the Industrial Authority, and we felt like it was more important for an apartment complex than another industry, and then Jody started a major subdivision across from the (Franklin) Country Club. Josh Jones has built Fox Chase, the Retreat, and now he’s starting on some others. Kent Kelly is developing a subdivision off of North Street. Lowell Guthrie’s going to start a subdivision on 31-W, not all of that has happened yet, but it takes a while to get all the permitting.”
Carter Munday, Franklin Simpson Planning and Zoning administrator, has been quite busy, he says, working with builders and ensuring things go smoothly through the zoning process. A little more than 1,400 homes are in play to be constructed in the city and county, he said, pending approval by P&Z and other hurdles that must be met before necessary building permits are issued.
There are other home builders considering projects in Franklin as well, Munday said. “There’s a good 1,000 out there, circling, looking for a place to land,” he said.
Munday cautioned that a further slowing economy could have a negative effect on housing construction.
Now, “the most important thing is housing and getting people here to take those jobs,” Griffin said. “It’s hard to recruit when you don’t have a labor force. So, and I think, hopefully in the next six months, we’ll see a lot of these houses or townhouses come in. And we’re working with another apartment group for 250 units. And we’re starting to see people move up from Tennessee here and from other parts of the country.”
Griffin, who stays in contact with local industry “as much as possible,” said there are “200 to 250 jobs that are out there (in Simpson) that could be filled.
Some of these you have to have certain skills, he said, but there are a lot of jobs where you can just walk in and even get a bonus to sign on.
“So it’s been positive for the employee” with rising wages, he said.
Other things to help are better transportation, and Griffin mentioned the four-laning of U.S. 31-W will be a major plus.
The Franklin-Simpson school system is strong as well, which is an additional component to help entice workers and their families to the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.