The Simpson County Water District promotes education in the water supply field by offering an annual scholarship. Elsa Humphrey of Franklin-Simpson High School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Western Kentucky University for the 2022-23 academic year at the awards program held May 11.
“Elsa has demonstrated leadership and dedication with her academic achievement leading to a 4.0 GPA while supporting extracurricular activities,” said SCWD General Manager Jacob Cuarta. “She is an excellent example for her school and community. Elsa served as the captain of her soccer team and participated in Beta along with FFA. We are excited to offer assistance as she furthers her higher education. This scholarship is another way we can serve our community and our customers.”
In an effort to foster success of future water and sewer utility professionals, the scholarship is offered to assist a Simpson County high school senior pursuing further education in a related field. The scholarship is renewable for four years, as long as requirements are maintained.
For application and eligibility details, students should contact their high school guidance counselor or visit www.simpsonwater.com.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.