Sam Terry, the creator and author of Sam Terry’s Kentucky, will be the guest speaker at the Aug. 9 meeting at the Simpson County History Center.
The event is informal and there is no admission charge.
Terry is a graduate of Transylvania University with a degree in history. He furthered his studies at Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. During a stint in state government, he worked as an assistant to the state curator of Kentucky’s historic properties.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the History Center.
— Staff report
