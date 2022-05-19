SKYCTC to have Admission Fair on May 19The Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College will have its Admission Fair at its Franklin-Simpson Center in the Sanders Industrial Park from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Food give away set for May 28 at Harristown Church of Christ
The next Simpson County Churches of Christ food give away at Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St. will be May 28 beginning at 8 a.m. Drive by and pick up. Any questions, call Food Bank coordinator Annie Bland at 270-872-9293.
Hosparus Health looking for volunteers, including in Simpson
Hosparus Health of Barren River is in need of volunteers in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties and will offer free training on Friday, May 13, and Friday, June 17, from 1 to 5 pm. CST at its Bowling Green office, 101 Riverwood Ave., Suite B.
Interested participants are encouraged to register for the training that best fits their schedule.
HBR provides hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families in their homes and health care facilities throughout its 10-county service area. The not-for-profit organization has offices in Bowling Green and Glasgow.
Patient/family support volunteers provide companionship to patients and respite for their caregivers. Working closely with the rest of the HBR care team, volunteers provide comfort and enhance quality of life during a very difficult time for patients and families. Volunteers may also make phone calls to patients and families from home, provide administrative support, help with community events and fundraising. HBR needs volunteers of all ages and interests.
To attend an in-person training, participants must fill out an application at hosparushealth.org/volunteer and complete online training modules. Interested volunteers are required to provide proof of a COVID vaccination.
For more information, call 270-782-7258.
Juneteenth Celebration set for June 18 at Lincoln Park
The Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission Juneteenth Celebration will be June 18 at Lincoln Park.
Volunteers are needed for setup, beginning at 8 a.m., supervisors for Kiddie Land and people to work certain hours. Volunteers must be 18 or older.
AARP Chapter #335 to meet May 19Franklin-Simpson AARP Chapter #335 will meet May 19 at Franklin First Baptist Church beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The guest speakers are The Rev. Donnie Bland and wife Annie Bland. They will talk about their trip to The Holy Land.
A potluck luncheon follows the meeting.
CSFP Commodity distribution May 24A CSFP Commodity distribution will be held Tuesday, May 24 in the parking lot on John J. Johnson Avenue between the African American Heritage Center and Brooks Wright Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Recipients must be at least 60, live in Simpson County and be within income guidelines.
To apply, call Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
