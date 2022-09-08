Simpson County 4-H Recruitment Night is Sept. 13 from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion at 300 North Main St.
Simpson County 4-H offers 18 clubs to youth ages 9-18 this year, in addition to a Cloverbud Club for ages 5-8. Recruitment Night is an annual event open to any youth living in Simpson County or attending school in Simpson.
