Special Olympics gold medalists Casey Freeman of Franklin and Brianna Goode of Glasgow were honored Monday during a homecoming at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green after the two participated in this month’s 2022 Special Olympic USA Games in Orlando, Fla.
Freeman and Goode won the gold medal in doubles in Orlando, and Freeman finished fourth in the individual competition. Goode won a gold medal in singles in Orlando after the pair had won a gold medal in doubles at the state games in earning a spot on Team Kentucky for the Orlando games.
“She was tickled, to say the least,” Freeman’s mother, Ona Lea Freeman said. “When she qualified to go to the games, I was going through all of this,” referring to cancer treatment. “I had just had surgery. So a friend of mine had to take her. And she won first in singles and gold in doubles with her partner at state, so that qualified her to go to the USA Games.”
Andy Freeman, Casey’s father, said she has been bowling in competition for about 12 years. Her perseverance paid off. No question what her favorite part of the trip to Florida was: “Disney,” she said.
Casey said her goal is to make it back to the USA Games again.
Goode, 17, plans to attend Western Kentucky University and study exercise science, she said.
“It’s an honor for our athletes, but it’s also a huge honor for our community,” said Cameron Levi, director of Special Populations. “We’re really excited to gather here today and give them the recognition they deserve.”
Goode said she enjoyed the competition and making friends and spending time with them during the competition.
“So what Brianna said it so critical in my opinion in Special Olympics,” Levi said. “It’s not just about sports. It’s about that socialization. It’s about giving them an opportunity to be with their friends, to compete in sports, but to have lifelong memories, lifelong friendships and so I love that you shared that,” he said to Brianna at Monday’s event.
Team Kentucky also earned a bronze medal via the unified team of Special Olympian Bryan Cheely and his brother, unified team member Kevin Cheely, along with Wake Mullins and unified team member Dennis Gaines.
A unified peer partner participates but does not require special education services. Peer partners are dedicated to the teaching the skills of the sport as well as committed to the social interaction with the special needs student.
The Cheely brothers were unable to attend Monday’s event.
Team Kentucky also earned a bronze medal in coed bowling. Team members included Dallas Derringer of Louisville, Freeman, Goode and Levy Oney of Olive Hill.
Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott presented Freeman and Goode with keys to the city. Alcott and Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin were on hand to congratulate the athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.