Meet and Green set for Tuesday at History Center
The Simpson County Historical Society will host a Meet and Greet on Tuesday, May 3 for political candidates at the Simpson County History Center.
The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be no speeches, but candidates will be able to speak with the public and will briefly introduce themselves. There is no charge for admission.
Visitors also are welcome to tour the History Center Museum.
Annual rabies clinic May 2-7 at Simpson animal hospitalsIn conjunction with Be Kind to Animals Week, the Crocker Animal Hospital and Simpson County Animal Hospital will have their annual rabies clinic.
The clinic will be May 2-7 during regular office hours. The cost is $11 per pet.
Kentucky law requires dogs, cats and ferrets 4 months of age and older to be vaccinated against rabies.
For more information, contact Crocker Animal Hospital at 270-586-9000 or the Simpson County Animal Hospital at 270-586-4438.
Food give away Saturday at Harristown Church of ChristThe next Simpson County Churches of Christ food give away at Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St., will be April 30 beginning at 8:00 am.
For more information, call Food Bank coordinator Annie Bland at 270-872-9293.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.