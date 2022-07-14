Daniel Patrick Klingmann, from Boy Scout Troop 47 in Franklin, the son of Christine and Chad Johnson and a senior at Franklin-Simpson High School, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the BSA.
A Court of Honor was held July 2 in Franklin, where he was presented the award. The honor was bestowed by his uncle, Edward Klingmann, also an Eagle Scout, from Warner Robbins, Ga.
Daniel is the third Eagle Scout in his family, the first being his uncle Edward Klingmann, the second being his cousin Collin Klingmann.
In addition to extensive merit badge requirements, an Eagle Scout must exhibit an ideal attitude based on the Scout Oath and Law, service and leadership. Included is an extensive service project that the scout plans, organizes, leads and manages.
As his Eagle Scout Service Project, Daniel built a “Thin Blue Line Bench” in memory of all fallen officers, for the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.