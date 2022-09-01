A public gathering Aug. 23 at Jim Roberts Park drew a large crowd to take a look at options for the park’s future.
A crowd of about 100 people viewed illustrations of possible feature additions to the park.
Among the displayed topics were a community center, a pool, a splash pad, a skate park, a demolition derby arena, an archery range, adult baseball and softball, a basketball league, pickleball, sand volleyball, special events and festivals and others.
A community center and swimming and splash pad facilities drew a lot of interest based on the sticker applications.
Lose Design of Nashville has been hired to help with the city’s plan and put together the displays and will handle the survey. The items are a wish-list of sorts and the city will consider them related to their popularity and with the availability of funding.
The online survey is scheduled to run through Sept. 30.
“So we’ll see how much participation we have, and if we feel like we have to do another push, we can do something similar again if we need to,” said Will Hager of Lose Designs. “Right now, we just want to understand what people need, and then that will inform how we propose redesigns for this park. It will also give (parks director Lisa Deavers) information for other parks and facilities down the road.”
Each who attended were given stickers to adhere to columns on those displays to indicate which ones were appealing.
This is the first public engagement effort on behalf of the company’s work for the city in the endeavor.
“We had a good turnout,” Deavers said. “We didn’t really know how many to expect.”
