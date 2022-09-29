Franklin-Simpson High School celebrates Football Homecoming 2022 this week. The week-long celebration will culminate on Friday with the football game against the Russell County Lakers and the crowning of the Football Homecoming Queen.
This year’s candidates are from the freshman class: Hallie Callis, who will be escorted by Jackson Crafton, and Leah Henderson, who will be escorted by Brady Delk.
Representing the sophomore class are: Morgan Hunter, who will be escorted by Kellen Link, and Allie Utley, who will be escorted by Griff Banton.
Representing the junior class are: Zhiah Hogan-Tipton, who is escorted by Tytus Brown, and Eva Tomas, who will be escorted by T.J. Jones.
And representing the senior class are: Hailey Ausbrooks, who will be escorted by Gavin Murray, and Malyea Partinger, who will be escorted by Keith Garner.
The ceremony will take place before kickoff of the game. The 2022 queen will be crowned by Emma Peden, the 2021 queen.
