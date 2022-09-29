Homecoming

The 2022 Franklin-Simpson High School football homecoming queen candidates are, from left, Leah Henderson, Allie Utley, Zhiah Hogan-Tipton, Malyea Partinger, Eva Tomas, Morgan Hunter and Hallie Callis. Not pictured: Hailey Ausbrooks.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

Franklin-Simpson High School celebrates Football Homecoming 2022 this week. The week-long celebration will culminate on Friday with the football game against the Russell County Lakers and the crowning of the Football Homecoming Queen.

This year’s candidates are from the freshman class: Hallie Callis, who will be escorted by Jackson Crafton, and Leah Henderson, who will be escorted by Brady Delk.

