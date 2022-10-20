RUSSELLVILLE — A vehicle driven by a deputy with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was struck from behind Oct. 11 at Stevenson Mill Road and the bypass in Russellville.

K-9 Deputy Jason Brent was out of his vehicle picking up debris from an accident in the roadway when his cruiser was struck from behind by a Ford F-150 driven by John F. Figg, 58. The truck was owned by WARE Inc. of Louisville. Deputy Brent’s cruiser was knocked over 1,400 feet from impact.

