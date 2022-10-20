RUSSELLVILLE — A vehicle driven by a deputy with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was struck from behind Oct. 11 at Stevenson Mill Road and the bypass in Russellville.
K-9 Deputy Jason Brent was out of his vehicle picking up debris from an accident in the roadway when his cruiser was struck from behind by a Ford F-150 driven by John F. Figg, 58. The truck was owned by WARE Inc. of Louisville. Deputy Brent’s cruiser was knocked over 1,400 feet from impact.
Brent’s fellow officer, K-9 Vahur, was in the vehicle at the time of impact. Vahur was alert but agitated after the collision. He was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. Figg was airlifted with serious injuries but was alert.
Sheriff Stephen Stratton reported that Vahur was cleared by his vet with no injuries. “He’s just very scared and shaken up. It’s going to take some time off to rest and heal from the experience,” Stratton said. “Our agency is thankful and very blessed for all the well wishes and prayers we have received. We ask for continued prayers for the driver of the other vehicle as he recovers from this incident.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.