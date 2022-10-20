The two candidates for Simpson County West District magistrate — incumbent Nathanial Downey and challenger Jeffrey Burr — participated in the 2022 Primary Election Forum on Oct. 11, sponsored by the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission, at the courthouse.
The responded to two questions in the event sponsored by the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission:
WEST DISTRICT MAGISTRATEJeffrey Burr: “I’m a lifetime resident of Simpson County ... . My occupation is a farmer, and I’m ready to serve Simpson County in the West District. The reason I want to serve Simpson County in the West District is that, after talking to people in the West District, they’re wanting an improvement in the leadership, and I think I’m the improvement that they need. The reason why I think I’m qualified to serve is because I’m good at budgets. I’ve been keeping up with what the fiscal courts have been doing the last four years. Also, if elected, my phone will always be on. Phone calls will be returned as soon as possible in a timely manner from constituents from the West District in Simpson County. A temperament for a candidate should be calm, cool, understanding, always keeping a level head when issues arise so it can always come to the best solution for Simpson County and the West District.
Nathaniel Downey: “Born and raised here in Franklin, Ky. Graduated here at Franklin-Simpson. Graduated at Murray State University in 1988. The reason why I want to serve is I have a passion to serve, because ever since I was a kid, grew up in church, I was on board. After that, I joined the military, the U.S. Navy. I served for my country, and after I retired, I moved back home. I wanted to serve some more. So I said, well, let’s run for magistrate. So that’s a current position that I’m holding right now. And the reason why I think I’m qualified for it is because I got an ear to listen. And then, when someone voice their concerns on the issues, you know, I’m their voice for them. I bring it back to fiscal court or any department that they have an issue with, and then let them know what it is and have them to solve the issue, and also to be qualified I’ve been to many trainings and conferences to be able to further do my job. I’ve got a lot of knowledge and a lot of resources that will also help me to make the job a lot easier. And as far as with temperament, I think you’ve got to have a strong will. You’ve got to have a strong passion. You’ve got to be compassionate, and then most of all you’ve got to have a keen intellect.
Question 2: “How do you plan to handle infrastructure such as water pressure issues, garbage pickup delays, backup sewage problems, flooding in homes, areas that are becoming run down, people not keeping their property maintained?”
Jeffrey Burr: “To handle the infrastructure on problems we have, water pressure issues, that’s either a city issue or the Simpson County Water District. So the fiscal court actually doesn’t have much to do with the water pressure issues, the garbage, the pickup delays, They, Scott Waste, I’ve heard that Scott Waste has got a new manager, so we’re hoping ... that the garbage pickup will be improved. Backup for sewage problems, I’m gonna work with whoever is elected, with ... the city commission to solve whatever problems that need to be. If it’s in our district, in my district, the flooding of homes, the after work done by the city, I’ll work with my public works director and me and him will work together. We will go out and see what the problem is and see how to solve the issue. In areas that are run down and property is not kept up — we’ve got a new building inspector, which is (Jonathon) Chandler, and he is the county code enforcement that’s going to be helping with that, doing code enforcement with the county with the building inspector job. So it’d be my job to work with him to help his job go smoothly, and if there’s a complaint, maybe go out with him to help look at problems in maintenance of property and everything.”
Nathaniel Downey: “The way I would handle infrastructure on the garbage pickup delays, you know, Scott Waste Management do have a new manager now, a new site manager. What I would do if I have a complaint or concern in my area would be I would go and talk to the personnel and then I would call the new site manager and let them know what the issue is, because a matter of fact, just last week was a prime example. I got a phone call from someone and I called the site manager and then I let them know what the deal was, what the issue was, and then he got with me, you know, about a day later, stated it had been solved, and I called back the resident and verified with them to make sure that it was done, and he said it was done. Being a magistrate is almost like a middle man. We listen to people’s concerns and issues, and then we get with the department or fiscal court and handle the issue like that. So on the flooding in homes. You know it’s caused by the county or the city ... if the county, I would have to get with the road supervisor. Whether it’s the county or the state road supervisor, and then have them to solve the issue. And as far as their property being not managed, you know, with that right there, if it’s county, you give it to building inspector ... to give them the address and then have them to contact the resident, and then he will solve the issue. And if this is in my district in the city, then I will contact the code enforcement officer and then give them the address, and then have them to look into it and then to solve it with the property owner.”
