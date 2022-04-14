Two major real estate developments in the works for Franklin — both of which have gotten preliminary development plan approval from the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission — would be a boost for city and county revenue and would help ease an ever-increasing demand for housing in the county.
A 49-acre development at Ky. 100 and Grace Road, where Corner Stone Baptist Church is under construction, would include 288 homes, both townhouses and houses, and several park areas, along with two frontage lots for large businesses.
The zoning “gives us full rights to locate a grocery store like Kroger or Publix or something like that,” said Carter Munday, the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission administrator.
The second project, the Cross Creek Development, is at U.S. 31-W and VFW Road. It would be smaller at a bit less than 8 acres and also includes two lots for business facing the highway.
The zoning in place would provide for all home ownership. There would be no rental property. Townhouses would be located in the front of the Ky. 100 property, with single-family homes in the rear.
The developer for both sites is George Mears of California. Munday said Mears has experience building such projects in other areas of the country, including Nashville.
“This is a big stream of revenue for both governing bodies, of course,” Munday said.
Further approvals are necessary for both sites, including deed writing unique to townhomes, and other measures, such as water retention and utilities.
“The home buying frenzy has taken Simpson County by storm,” Munday said, noting that the number of building permits has steadily risen in the county from 55 in 2015 to an expected 140-145 in 2022.
The price of building materials and Covid slowed the pace, but the economy is rebounding, Munday said.
