Halloween

The Franklin square is decorated for fall as Boo Fest returns Oct. 22 for Halloween season.

 Andy Dennis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin City Commission on Monday set Halloween trick-or-treat hours and authorized the closing of several local streets for the upcoming Boo Fest on Oct. 22 and Trunk or Treat on the square on Oct. 30 sponsored by Franklin First United Methodist Church.

The commission set trick-or-treating hours on Halloween from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

