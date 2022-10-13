The Franklin City Commission on Monday set Halloween trick-or-treat hours and authorized the closing of several local streets for the upcoming Boo Fest on Oct. 22 and Trunk or Treat on the square on Oct. 30 sponsored by Franklin First United Methodist Church.
The commission set trick-or-treating hours on Halloween from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The 2022 Boo Fest returns Oct. 22 with various activities on the square.
The event will include interactive ag fun, a costume contest for adults, children and pets on the bandstand, treat-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin and decorating contests, along with food trucks.
Trick-or-treating will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or while candy supplies last, on the courthouse lawn.
The scavenger hunt is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the covered pavilion.
The interactive ag fun is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include a petting zoo and pony rides on College Street.
Registration begins at 4 p.m. for the costume contest and the event will begin at 5 p.m. in the bandstand area.
Food trucks will operate from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The events are presented by Franklin-Simpson Renaissance, the Simpson County Ag Awareness Committee, the Franklin-Simpson Fair Board, Simpson County Tourism, the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council and Franklin-Simpson Parks & Recreation.
For more information, contact the Franklin-Simpson Parks & Recreation Department at 270-586-8999 or email fsparksandrec@gmail.com.
Trunk-or-treat will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hot dogs and drinks will be available.
