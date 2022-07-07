Franklin Business and Professional Women attended the Kentucky Federation of Business and Professional Women State Conference on June 24-25 in Lebanon, where they received several awards.
The club tied with Hopkins County BPW for the Kentucky Cardinal Award for the highest donations to the state newsletter. Franklin BPW also took home the awards for Kentucky Professional Women’s Week, Issues Management/Legislation, Membership, and Public Relations.
Officer elections were held at the state conference for the 2022-23 year. This year, two Franklin members were elected to hold office. Laura Tyree was elected to the office of president-elect and Cathy Hughes was elected to the office of vice president. Sharon Taylor-Carrillo was also appointed as the chair of the Issues Management/Legislation Committee.
New officers for the local club were installed on May 9. Cathy Hughes presides as the club’s president. President-elect is Mary Thomas Vincent. Ally Clay is serving as vice president. Secretary is Janie Hatchett. Treasurer is Sharon-Taylor Carrillo. Appointed officers are Laura Tyree, Executive Assistant and Alma Gentry, Parliamentarian.
Franklin BPW has 127 members and is very active in the community. The club will meet every second Monday of the month at the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin Simpson located at 103 South Court St. at 6 p.m. Membership is open to both women and men who support the KFBPW platform of equality for women. Anyone who is interested can contact the club via email at FranklinBPW@gmail.com or on Facebook under Franklin Business and Professional Women.
— Laura Tyree, Franklin BPW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.