Stuff the Bus

Stuff the Bus volunteers and others stay in the shade during a hot Friday event to raise money for Simpson County students’ school supplies at the IGA.

 Photos by Andy Dennis/Franklin Favorite

Franklin had a Stuff the Bus event Friday, and the fundraiser collected money for school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Mobiles were sold at the IGA in Franklin, the site of the event. German American Bank matched — up to $1,500 — donations made Friday. The event raised more than $6,000 last year, according to Constance Blane, Franklin-Simpson Middle School Family Resource and Youth Service Centers coordinator.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.