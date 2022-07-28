Franklin had a Stuff the Bus event Friday, and the fundraiser collected money for school supplies for the upcoming school year.
Mobiles were sold at the IGA in Franklin, the site of the event. German American Bank matched — up to $1,500 — donations made Friday. The event raised more than $6,000 last year, according to Constance Blane, Franklin-Simpson Middle School Family Resource and Youth Service Centers coordinator.
Lucy Eversman, Franklin Elementary School and Lincoln Elementary School FRYSC coordinator, said the local event is an offshoot of what began in 2005 in Bowling Green, which had its Stuff the Bus event Saturday. The Stuff the Bus organization is nonprofit.
According to the stuffthebusky.com website, since then Stuff the Bus has evolved from a four-day event to a 365-day-a year foundation that strives to impact the lives of children through all of Southern Kentucky. The communities embrace the event and the message that “all children start the school year on an equal playing field.”
IGAs in the region hosted similar events during July’s Summer of Giving.
Hamburgers and hot dogs, along with a bake sale, also were part of Friday’s event at IGA.
“It’s a good event,” Eversman said. “Our event here is getting bigger and bigger every year. The Stuff the Bus organization, July is the Summer of Giving month, but schools need supplies all year around.”
“I think there’s been quite a few businesses donating,” Franklin-Simpson Middle School principal Jaxon Grover said. “We’ve got quite a few parents and others that have donated food for the bake sale, so I know that’s going pretty well.”
There will be a backpack giveaway Aug. 12 at the Beasley House at 320 South College St. Any parent or registered parent or student is welcome to drive through and get a backpack, Eversman said.
All school supplies will be collected and at the schools, so the first day the kids can just walk in and they’re set, she said.
Each local school district is hosting their own event for their schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.